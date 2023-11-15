How to watch 5-star basketball recruit Joyce Edwards’ commitment decision today

It’s decision day for Joyce Edwards.

The Camden High School five-star girls basketball prospect and No. 2 ranked player in the Class of 2024 will announce her college decision Wednesday night at a ceremony in the school’s gymnasium. The event will be carried nationally on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app between 6:12 and 6:17 p.m.

Edwards’ final three schools are Clemson, LSU and South Carolina.

“It’s a long process and I’m happy for it to be over,” Edwards said Wednesday at the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s annual media day event held at Brookland-Cayce High. “It was entertaining in its own way, going on visits, seeing different places and meeting new people is always fun.

“It has been a long process, but I had to think about the perfect balance between academics and athletics.:”

Edwards said she hasn’t told any of the head coaches from her three final schools of her decision. She also said she probably will reveal her choice by picking from a group of hats situated at a table.

“I don’t have any tricks planned but they will be on the edge of their seats until I finally announce at the end,” she said.

Edwards took official visits to all of the three finalists as well as Florida, Texas A&M, Stanford and Maryland this fall. South Carolina got the last visit and has been recruiting her since the eighth grade.

Edwards, a 6-foot-2 senior, is the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. She was also named USA Today High School Sports National Girls Athlete of the Year and 2022-23 MaxPreps Female National Athlete of the Year. As a junior at Camden, Edwards averaged 28.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.

She led Camden to its first state title since 1982 last season and eclipsed 3,000 career points. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 preseason team in Class 3A this year.