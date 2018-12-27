How to watch all 22 of Anthony Joshua's fights on DAZN

In just over five years, Anthony Joshua has put together as stellar of a professional boxing résumé as you’ll ever see with a 22-0 record, 21 coming via knockout.

The unified WBA/WBO/IBF world heavyweight champion counts wins over the likes Wladimir Klitschko, Carlos Takam, Joseph Parker and most recently, Alexander Povetkin, who Joshua stopped via a seventh-round TKO in September, as part of his flawless ledger.

And now, you can stream all of Joshua’s 22 pro fights, on demand and exclusively on DAZN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Join DAZN and watch Canelo vs. Mayweather plus more than 100 fight nights a year

Although each of Joshua’s wins were thrilling in their own way, none stand out more than his career-defining victory against then-unified champion Klitschko in April 2017 before a raucous Wembley Stadium crowd of 90,000 fans. There, Joshua dropped Klitschko in the fifth round, before Ukrainian bruiser returned the favor, scoring a knockdown of his own in the sixth.

That set the tone for a back-and-forth war, which Joshua punctuated with a barrage of blows, paving the way for a scintillating 11th-round TKO as the signature win of his career. Not to mention, the victory also crowned AJ the new unified heavyweight champion of the world.

Here’s how you can enjoy that memorable fight and every other bout from Joshua’s career.

How to watch all 22 of Anthony Joshua’s fights

You can watch all of Anthony Joshua’s 22 pro fights on DAZN. If you haven’t subscribed to DAZN yet, the sports streaming service is free for the first 30 days. That said, you can watch all 22 of Joshua’s fights for free by downloading the DAZN app and signing up.

Besides Joshua-Klitschko, what other AJ fights should you check out on DAZN?

Story continues

Joshua’s seventh-round stoppage of Alexander Povetkin marked the last time the heavyweight champ was in the ring. His March 2018 victory over Joseph Parker marked the only fight of Joshua’s pro ledger that went the distance, with the UK native scoring the unanimous decision. In addition, fight fans should also check out Joshua’s June 2016 victory over Dominic Breazeale, who’s currently the mandatory challenger for Deontay Wilder’s WBC heavyweight strap, and his December 2015 KO of Dillian Whyte, who has been pressing AJ for a rematch, especially if Joshua’s highly-anticipated fight with Wilder doesn’t get cemented.

What is DAZN?

DAZN is a live-streaming sports service, giving fans access to events both live and on demand. The service’s programming can be watched via multiple devices for a monthly price without a contract.

What other sports are on DAZN?

In addition to boxing, where you could watch the likes of Joshua and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, DAZN also live-streams MMA, offering more than 100 fights nights per year between the two sports. The MMA portion includes cards from Bellator MMA and Combate Americas.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

DAZN also features live soccer and cricket matches, with plans to stream a Major League Baseball show in 2019 as well.

How much does DAZN cost?

After the 30-day free trial, DAZN carries a $9.99 monthly cost.