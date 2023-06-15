Watch 21-year-old solve Rubik’s Cube in astonishing 3.13 seconds, setting new world record

Look out, cubing fans, the master of Rubik’s has outdone himself again.

Max Park, a 21-year-old California native, was declared the new world record holder last week after solving a 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube in a matter of 3.13 seconds, surpassing former champ Yusheng Du’s time of 3.47 seconds.

Park’s landmark achievement came on June 11 at Pride in Long Beach, a competition overseen by the World Cube Association, where some of the best in the cubing world come toe-to-toe to solve all kinds of Rubik’s puzzles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While the 3-second solve is already a mind-boggling feat to the average observer, it is far from the first record the speedcubing master has smashed. Park is a long-standing member of the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, currently holding multiple cubing-related titles. Beyond his latest achievement, Park has been recognized for solving the 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 cubes in record time, finishing the latter in a matter of 1 minute and 35 seconds.

Max Park, 21, set a new world record after solving a Rubik's Cube in just 3.13 seconds

Batter up! This 8-year-old is looking to become the world's youngest baseball umpire

Park inspires acceptance in the autism community

Park’s parents said in a press release that he began cubing at a young age. Park was diagnosed with autism at two years old and began using Rubik’s cubes as a form of therapy, eventually becoming so adept as to solve all kinds of puzzles at breakback speeds. Now an official ambassador for Rubik’s, Park’s parents have called cubing a “life-changing” experience for their son.

“As parents of an autistic child, we've seen firsthand how life-changing cubing has been toward Max's personal growth,” father Schwan Park said in the statement. “We hope this encourages further acceptance, understanding and appreciation for talents within the autistic community.”

Park’s parents say his motto, “Don’t think, just solve,” and his many accomplishments serve as inspiration for the community and a reminder that people on the spectrum boast many kinds of talent.

Considering Park’s latest accomplishment was an improvement on his own former time, cubing enthusiasts should keep an eye out for his next big record, which is sure to come sooner rather than later.

More world records: Nigerian chef Hilda Baci cooked for nearly four days straight, setting a Guinness record

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rubik's Cube world record set in 3.13 seconds by Max Park: Watch