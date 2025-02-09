How to watch 2025 Super Bowl with Sling

Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets at the Caesars Superdome prior to Super Bowl LIX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-1029587 ORIG FILE ID: 20250205_mcd_al2_426.JPG

The long wait is over, today is Super Bowl Sunday!

Today's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be seen by hundreds of millions of viewers, across a wide variety of TV and streaming platforms.

The game is being broadcast on FOX, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Sling users can watch the big game through their local FOX network.

Watch: Super Bowl LIX on Sling

If you don't have Sling, it's not too late. You can sign up for Sling today and watch the Super Bowl while paying about half of what you would for competitors like YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV.

You can enjoy every aspect of Super Bowl 59, the game, the halftime show, or even the commercials, with Sling.

Watch the Super Bowl with Sling

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch 2025 Super Bowl with Sling