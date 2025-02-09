How to watch 2025 Super Bowl for free with Fubo

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general overall view of the Caesars Superdome, the site of the Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here!

The big game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will draw hundreds of millions of viewers, and they will watch in a variety of different ways.

The game is being broadcast on FOX, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fubo users can watch the game by selecting their local FOX network.

If you don't have Fubo, you're still in luck, because you can sign up for a free trial today and watch the Super Bowl without paying a cent!

Whether you're watching for the football, the halftime show, or even the commercials, Fubo is a great way to watch the Super Bowl for FREE!

