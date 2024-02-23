How to Watch the 2024 SAG Awards

Lights, camera, actors! The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are finally (almost) here, promising a slew of stars on stage. And we’re not only talking about those talents nominated for films like “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” and “The Holdovers” or shows such as “Succession” and “The Bear,” but also the big names on hand to present the statuettes, including stars like Glen Powell and Issa Rae. Click here for the full nominations list.

Already among this year’s most anticipated onstage moments: a reunion between “The Devil Wears Prada” co-stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt, who is SAG Award-nominated for her supporting turn in “Oppenheimer.”

The SAG Awards are set to take place on Saturday, February 24. Two-time SAG Award Winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony, and Jennifer Aniston will later present Barbra Streisand with the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award, as previously announced.

The awards show, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, will stream live globally on Netflix on Saturday, February 24 starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Fans can also follow along on SAG social pages (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok), online at sagawards.org, and also join the conversation by using the official hashtag #sagawards. For more great content about the SAG Awards, check out the exclusive oral history of the first ceremony on Tudum.com.

“Ted Lasso” star Phil Dunster and “Red, White, and Royal Blue” actor Taylor Zakhar Perez have been named Ambassadors for the 2024 SAG Awards. Per an official press release, Ambassadors are “actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers. These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.”

Dunster and Perez will provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony and participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events, including the official pre-show red carpet hosted by Tan France and Elaine Welteroth.

The 2024 SAG Awards are unprecedented in their occurrence after the historic SAG-AFTRA strike. This year’s ceremony marks the first livestream with the new Netflix partnership (the Netflix YouTube channel aired the 2023 awards show while the platform’s livestream tech was still being honed for that scale).

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in 2023. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria added, “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

The SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit, with nominations voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of more than 119,000 performers. This year’s ceremony will celebrate the past year’s outstanding motion picture and television performances across 15 acting awards.

The ceremony is executive produced by Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions alongside producers for SAG-AFTRA JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Elizabeth McLaughlin, and Woody Schultz.

