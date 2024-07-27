How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics today: Event schedule, TV channel info, free live stream
After what can only be described as Opening Ceremony unlike any other, the 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway.
The Opening Ceremony was filled with spectacle, incredible performances, so many of our favorite Team USA athletes, celebrities galore, and of course a unique lighting of the ceremonial cauldron to signify the start of the Olympic Games.
This iteration of the Summer Olympics feature 32 different sports, and it can be hard to keep track of all the events.
FTW has you covered, see below for a daily Olympics schedule and how to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics.
What Olympic events are today?
Now that the Opening Ceremony is complete, Saturday July 27 brings with it a full slate of Olympic events.
We'll see athletes compete in 24 different sports, and see who wins the first medals of the Paris Olympics.
How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics today
To give you an idea just how many events are being held on Satuday, July 27, there will be 70 different events shown on the NBC family of networks and Peacock before 12:00 p.m. EDT.
We will see the first swimming and gymnastic events on Saturday, though those looking for Simone Biles will have to wait until Sunday.
The 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and its family of networks, including USA, CNBC, E! and the Golf Channel. Every single event will also be streamed on Peacock.
2024 Olympics schedule for Saturday, July 27
Badmington (singles, doubles in group play) | 2:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Spain vs. Slovenia (Group A men's handball) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Rowing | 3 a.m. | USA
Volleyball (men's pool play) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Equestrian | 3:30 a.m. | USA
Fencing | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Great Britian vs. United States (Pool A men's field hockey) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Judo | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Badminton (singles, doubles group play) | 4:30 a.m. | USA
Belgium vs. Ireland (Pool B men's field hockey) | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Shooting | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Australia vs. Spain (men's basketball) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Diving (women's synchro 3m springboard final) | 5 a.m. | NBC
Gymnastics (men's qualification) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Hungary vs. Egypt (Group B men's handball) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Shooting (mixed team air rifle final) | 5 a.m. | CNBC
Swimming | 5 a.m. | USA
Australia vs. Spain (men's basketball) | 5:30 a.m. | CNBC
Gymnastics (men's qualifying subdivision 1) | 5:50 a.m. | NBC
Skateboarding (men's street preliminary round) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (featured matches) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Netherlands vs. South Africa (Pool A men's field hockey) | 6:45 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Skateboarding (men's street preliminary) | 6:45 a.m. | CNBC
Volleyball (match 2 pool play) | 7 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Australia vs. Argentina (Pool B men's field hockey) | 7:15 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Rowing | 7:15 a.m. | USA
Badminton | 7:30 a.m. | E! Network
Germany vs. Japan (Group B men's basketball) | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Swimming (men's and women's 4x100m free) | 7:30 a.m. | NBC
Volleyball (men's pool play) | 7:45 a.m. | USA
Badminton (group play) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Beach Volleyball (pool play) | 8 a.m. | NBC
Equestrian (Part 2) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Croatia vs. Japan (Group A men's handball) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Netherlands vs. Hungary (women's water polo) | 8 a.m. | E! Network
Cycling (men's and women's time trials) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Rugby (men's bronze/gold finals) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (women's singles first round) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Badminton (group play: singles, doubles) | 9 a.m. | USA
Beach Volleyball (match 2) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Canoeing (slalom heats) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Cycling (women's time trial) | 9 a.m. | NBC
Argentina vs. Iraq (Group B men's soccer) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Dominican Republic vs. Spain (Group C men's soccer) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Table tennis (men's and women's singles, mixed doubles) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (women's singles) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Boxing (women's light, bantam) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Gymnastics (men's qualifications) | 9:30 a.m. | E! Network
USA vs. Greece (women's water polo) | 9:30 a.m. | USA
Rugby (men's semifinals) | 9:35 a.m. | CNBC
Norway vs. Argentina (Group B men's handball) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Handball (men's group play) | 10 a.m. | CNBC
Judo (women's 48kg, men's 60kg) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Rugby (men's semifinal) | 10 a.m. | NBC
Swimming (men's and women's 4x100m free) | 10:30 a.m. | NBC
Cycling (men's time trial) | 10:45 a.m. | USA
Germany vs. France (Pool A men's field hockey) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Gymnastics (men's qualifying subdivision 2) | 11 a.m. | NBC
Skateboarding (men's street final) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
New Zealand vs. United States (Group A men's soccer) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Uzbekistan vs. Egypt (Group C men's soccer) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (men's doubles first round) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (women's doubles first round) | Peacock (streaming)
Volleyball (match 3: men's pool play) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
France vs. Brazil | 11:15 a.m. | CNBC
India vs. New Zealand (Pool B men's field hockey) | 11:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Skateboarding (men's street final) | 11:30 a.m. | Final
Beach Volleyball (Match 3: men's or women's pool play) | 12 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Canoeing (Slalom: women's kayaking heats) | 12 p.m. | E! Network
Badminton (Group play: singles, doubles) | 12:05 p.m. | USA
Spain vs. France (Group B women's water polo) | 12:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Greece vs. United States (women's water polo) | 12:45 p.m. | NBC
Beach volleyball (Match 4 men's or women's pool play) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Fencing (women's epee and men's sabre) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Germany vs. Sweden (Group A men's handball) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Rugby (men's bronze final) | 1 p.m. | CNBC
New Zealand vs. USA (Group A men's soccer) | 1 p.m. | USA
Ukraine vs. Morocco (Group B men's soccer) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Israel vs. Paraguay (Group D men's soccer) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Surfing (men's round 1) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (featured matches) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (women's singles) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Table tennis (men's and women's singles) | 1:10 p.m. | E! Network
Badminton (men's and women's singles, doubles) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
United States vs. Argentina (women's field hockey) | 1:30 p.m. | CNBC
Rugby (men's bronze, gold finals) | 1:45 p.m. | NBC
Boxing (women's light, men's middle) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Gymnastics (men's qualifying subdivision 3) | 2 p.m. | E! Network
Table tennis (men's and women's singles: round of 64) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Australia vs. China (Group A men's water polo) | 2:05 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Netherlands vs. France (Pool A women's field hockey) | 2:15 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Swimming (men's and women's 400m free finals) | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
Greece vs. Canada (Group A men's basketball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Denmark vs. France (Group B men's handball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
France vs. Guinea (Group A men's soccer) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Japan vs. Mali (Group D men's soccer) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (men's singles first round) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Volleyball (Match 4 men's pool play) | 3 p.m. | USA
Greece vs. Canada (Group A men's basketball) | 3:15 p.m. | CNBC
Beach volleyball (Match 5: men's or women's pool play) | 4 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Equestrian (Eventing: dressage) | 4:30 p.m. | E! Network
Beach volleyball (match 6) | 5 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Boxing (women's bantam eliminations) | 5 p.m. | CNBC
Cycling (men's time trials) | 5 p.m. | NBC
Fencing (women's epee, men's sabre bronze/gold finals) | 5 p.m. | USA
Shooting (mixed team air rifle final) | 5:30 p.m. | CNBC
Surfing (women's round 1) | 5:45 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
United States vs. Greece (Women's water polo) | 6 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)
Rugby (men's bronze, gold finals) | 7 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)
Germany vs. Japan (Group B men's basketball) | 8 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)
Primetime in Paris | 8 p.m. | NBC
Canoeing (slalom: men's canoe) | 9:30 p.m. | USA
Rowing (heats: double, quadruple) | 10:15 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)
Beach volleyball (pool play) | 11 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)
