How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics today: Event schedule, TV channel info, free live stream

Jul 22, 2024, Paris, France; Olympic rings adorn the Eiffel Tower in advance of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
After what can only be described as Opening Ceremony unlike any other, the 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway.

The Opening Ceremony was filled with spectacle, incredible performances, so many of our favorite Team USA athletes, celebrities galore, and of course a unique lighting of the ceremonial cauldron to signify the start of the Olympic Games.

This iteration of the Summer Olympics feature 32 different sports, and it can be hard to keep track of all the events.

FTW has you covered, see below for a daily Olympics schedule and how to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What Olympic events are today?

Now that the Opening Ceremony is complete, Saturday July 27 brings with it a full slate of Olympic events.

We'll see athletes compete in 24 different sports, and see who wins the first medals of the Paris Olympics.

How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics today

To give you an idea just how many events are being held on Satuday, July 27, there will be 70 different events shown on the NBC family of networks and Peacock before 12:00 p.m. EDT.

We will see the first swimming and gymnastic events on Saturday, though those looking for Simone Biles will have to wait until Sunday.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and its family of networks, including USA, CNBC, E! and the Golf Channel. Every single event will also be streamed on Peacock.

2024 Olympics schedule for Saturday, July 27

  • Badmington (singles, doubles in group play) | 2:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Spain vs. Slovenia (Group A men's handball) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Rowing | 3 a.m. | USA

  • Volleyball (men's pool play) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Equestrian | 3:30 a.m. | USA

  • Fencing | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Great Britian vs. United States (Pool A men's field hockey) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Judo | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Badminton (singles, doubles group play) | 4:30 a.m. | USA

  • Belgium vs. Ireland (Pool B men's field hockey) | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Shooting | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Australia vs. Spain (men's basketball) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Diving (women's synchro 3m springboard final) | 5 a.m. | NBC

  • Gymnastics (men's qualification) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Hungary vs. Egypt (Group B men's handball) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Shooting (mixed team air rifle final) | 5 a.m. | CNBC

  • Swimming | 5 a.m. | USA

  • Australia vs. Spain (men's basketball) | 5:30 a.m. | CNBC

  • Gymnastics (men's qualifying subdivision 1) | 5:50 a.m. | NBC

  • Skateboarding (men's street preliminary round) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Tennis (featured matches) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Netherlands vs. South Africa (Pool A men's field hockey) | 6:45 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Skateboarding (men's street preliminary) | 6:45 a.m. | CNBC

  • Volleyball (match 2 pool play) | 7 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Australia vs. Argentina (Pool B men's field hockey) | 7:15 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Rowing | 7:15 a.m. | USA

  • Badminton | 7:30 a.m. | E! Network

  • Germany vs. Japan (Group B men's basketball) | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Swimming (men's and women's 4x100m free) | 7:30 a.m. | NBC

  • Volleyball (men's pool play) | 7:45 a.m. | USA

  • Badminton (group play) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Beach Volleyball (pool play) | 8 a.m. | NBC

  • Equestrian (Part 2) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Croatia vs. Japan (Group A men's handball) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Netherlands vs. Hungary (women's water polo) | 8 a.m. | E! Network

  • Cycling (men's and women's time trials) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Rugby (men's bronze/gold finals) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Tennis (women's singles first round) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Badminton (group play: singles, doubles) | 9 a.m. | USA

  • Beach Volleyball (match 2) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Canoeing (slalom heats) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Cycling (women's time trial) | 9 a.m. | NBC

  • Argentina vs. Iraq (Group B men's soccer) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Dominican Republic vs. Spain (Group C men's soccer) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Table tennis (men's and women's singles, mixed doubles) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Tennis (women's singles) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Boxing (women's light, bantam) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Gymnastics (men's qualifications) | 9:30 a.m. | E! Network

  • USA vs. Greece (women's water polo) | 9:30 a.m. | USA

  • Rugby (men's semifinals) | 9:35 a.m. | CNBC

  • Norway vs. Argentina (Group B men's handball) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Handball (men's group play) | 10 a.m. | CNBC

  • Judo (women's 48kg, men's 60kg) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Rugby (men's semifinal) | 10 a.m. | NBC

  • Swimming (men's and women's 4x100m free) | 10:30 a.m. | NBC

  • Cycling (men's time trial) | 10:45 a.m. | USA

  • Germany vs. France (Pool A men's field hockey) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Gymnastics (men's qualifying subdivision 2) | 11 a.m. | NBC

  • Skateboarding (men's street final) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • New Zealand vs. United States (Group A men's soccer) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Uzbekistan vs. Egypt (Group C men's soccer) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Tennis (men's doubles first round) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Tennis (women's doubles first round) | Peacock (streaming)

  • Volleyball (match 3: men's pool play) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • France vs. Brazil | 11:15 a.m. | CNBC

  • India vs. New Zealand (Pool B men's field hockey) | 11:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Skateboarding (men's street final) | 11:30 a.m. | Final

  • Beach Volleyball (Match 3: men's or women's pool play) | 12 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Canoeing (Slalom: women's kayaking heats) | 12 p.m. | E! Network

  • Badminton (Group play: singles, doubles) | 12:05 p.m. | USA

  • Spain vs. France (Group B women's water polo) | 12:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Greece vs. United States (women's water polo) | 12:45 p.m. | NBC

  • Beach volleyball (Match 4 men's or women's pool play) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Fencing (women's epee and men's sabre) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Germany vs. Sweden (Group A men's handball) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Rugby (men's bronze final) | 1 p.m. | CNBC

  • New Zealand vs. USA (Group A men's soccer) | 1 p.m. | USA

  • Ukraine vs. Morocco (Group B men's soccer) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Israel vs. Paraguay (Group D men's soccer) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Surfing (men's round 1) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Tennis (featured matches) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Tennis (women's singles) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Table tennis (men's and women's singles) | 1:10 p.m. | E! Network

  • Badminton (men's and women's singles, doubles) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • United States vs. Argentina (women's field hockey) | 1:30 p.m. | CNBC

  • Rugby (men's bronze, gold finals) | 1:45 p.m. | NBC

  • Boxing (women's light, men's middle) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Gymnastics (men's qualifying subdivision 3) | 2 p.m. | E! Network

  • Table tennis (men's and women's singles: round of 64) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Australia vs. China (Group A men's water polo) | 2:05 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Netherlands vs. France (Pool A women's field hockey) | 2:15 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Swimming (men's and women's 400m free finals) | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

  • Greece vs. Canada (Group A men's basketball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Denmark vs. France (Group B men's handball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • France vs. Guinea (Group A men's soccer) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Japan vs. Mali (Group D men's soccer) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Tennis (men's singles first round) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Volleyball (Match 4 men's pool play) | 3 p.m. | USA

  • Greece vs. Canada (Group A men's basketball) | 3:15 p.m. | CNBC

  • Beach volleyball (Match 5: men's or women's pool play) | 4 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Equestrian (Eventing: dressage) | 4:30 p.m. | E! Network

  • Beach volleyball (match 6) | 5 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • Boxing (women's bantam eliminations) | 5 p.m. | CNBC

  • Cycling (men's time trials) | 5 p.m. | NBC

  • Fencing (women's epee, men's sabre bronze/gold finals) | 5 p.m. | USA

  • Shooting (mixed team air rifle final) | 5:30 p.m. | CNBC

  • Surfing (women's round 1) | 5:45 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

  • United States vs. Greece (Women's water polo) | 6 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

  • Rugby (men's bronze, gold finals) | 7 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

  • Germany vs. Japan (Group B men's basketball) | 8 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

  • Primetime in Paris | 8 p.m. | NBC

  • Canoeing (slalom: men's canoe) | 9:30 p.m. | USA

  • Rowing (heats: double, quadruple) | 10:15 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

  • Beach volleyball (pool play) | 11 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

