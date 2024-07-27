How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics today: Event schedule, TV channel info, free live stream

Jul 22, 2024, Paris, France; Olympic rings adorn the Eiffel Tower in advance of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After what can only be described as Opening Ceremony unlike any other, the 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway.

The Opening Ceremony was filled with spectacle, incredible performances, so many of our favorite Team USA athletes, celebrities galore, and of course a unique lighting of the ceremonial cauldron to signify the start of the Olympic Games.

This iteration of the Summer Olympics feature 32 different sports, and it can be hard to keep track of all the events.

FTW has you covered, see below for a daily Olympics schedule and how to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What Olympic events are today?

Now that the Opening Ceremony is complete, Saturday July 27 brings with it a full slate of Olympic events.

We'll see athletes compete in 24 different sports, and see who wins the first medals of the Paris Olympics.

How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics today

To give you an idea just how many events are being held on Satuday, July 27, there will be 70 different events shown on the NBC family of networks and Peacock before 12:00 p.m. EDT.

We will see the first swimming and gymnastic events on Saturday, though those looking for Simone Biles will have to wait until Sunday.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and its family of networks, including USA, CNBC, E! and the Golf Channel. Every single event will also be streamed on Peacock.

2024 Olympics schedule for Saturday, July 27

Badmington (singles, doubles in group play) | 2:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Spain vs. Slovenia (Group A men's handball) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Rowing | 3 a.m. | USA

Volleyball (men's pool play) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Equestrian | 3:30 a.m. | USA

Fencing | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Great Britian vs. United States (Pool A men's field hockey) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Judo | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Badminton (singles, doubles group play) | 4:30 a.m. | USA

Belgium vs. Ireland (Pool B men's field hockey) | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Shooting | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Australia vs. Spain (men's basketball) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Diving (women's synchro 3m springboard final) | 5 a.m. | NBC

Gymnastics (men's qualification) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Hungary vs. Egypt (Group B men's handball) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Shooting (mixed team air rifle final) | 5 a.m. | CNBC

Swimming | 5 a.m. | USA

Australia vs. Spain (men's basketball) | 5:30 a.m. | CNBC

Gymnastics (men's qualifying subdivision 1) | 5:50 a.m. | NBC

Skateboarding (men's street preliminary round) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (featured matches) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Netherlands vs. South Africa (Pool A men's field hockey) | 6:45 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Skateboarding (men's street preliminary) | 6:45 a.m. | CNBC

Volleyball (match 2 pool play) | 7 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Australia vs. Argentina (Pool B men's field hockey) | 7:15 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Rowing | 7:15 a.m. | USA

Badminton | 7:30 a.m. | E! Network

Germany vs. Japan (Group B men's basketball) | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Swimming (men's and women's 4x100m free) | 7:30 a.m. | NBC

Volleyball (men's pool play) | 7:45 a.m. | USA

Badminton (group play) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Beach Volleyball (pool play) | 8 a.m. | NBC

Equestrian (Part 2) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Croatia vs. Japan (Group A men's handball) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Netherlands vs. Hungary (women's water polo) | 8 a.m. | E! Network

Cycling (men's and women's time trials) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Rugby (men's bronze/gold finals) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (women's singles first round) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Badminton (group play: singles, doubles) | 9 a.m. | USA

Beach Volleyball (match 2) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Canoeing (slalom heats) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Cycling (women's time trial) | 9 a.m. | NBC

Argentina vs. Iraq (Group B men's soccer) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Dominican Republic vs. Spain (Group C men's soccer) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (men's and women's singles, mixed doubles) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (women's singles) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Boxing (women's light, bantam) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Gymnastics (men's qualifications) | 9:30 a.m. | E! Network

USA vs. Greece (women's water polo) | 9:30 a.m. | USA

Rugby (men's semifinals) | 9:35 a.m. | CNBC

Norway vs. Argentina (Group B men's handball) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Handball (men's group play) | 10 a.m. | CNBC

Judo (women's 48kg, men's 60kg) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Rugby (men's semifinal) | 10 a.m. | NBC

Swimming (men's and women's 4x100m free) | 10:30 a.m. | NBC

Cycling (men's time trial) | 10:45 a.m. | USA

Germany vs. France (Pool A men's field hockey) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Gymnastics (men's qualifying subdivision 2) | 11 a.m. | NBC

Skateboarding (men's street final) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

New Zealand vs. United States (Group A men's soccer) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Uzbekistan vs. Egypt (Group C men's soccer) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (men's doubles first round) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (women's doubles first round) | Peacock (streaming)

Volleyball (match 3: men's pool play) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

France vs. Brazil | 11:15 a.m. | CNBC

India vs. New Zealand (Pool B men's field hockey) | 11:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Skateboarding (men's street final) | 11:30 a.m. | Final

Beach Volleyball (Match 3: men's or women's pool play) | 12 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Canoeing (Slalom: women's kayaking heats) | 12 p.m. | E! Network

Badminton (Group play: singles, doubles) | 12:05 p.m. | USA

Spain vs. France (Group B women's water polo) | 12:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Greece vs. United States (women's water polo) | 12:45 p.m. | NBC

Beach volleyball (Match 4 men's or women's pool play) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Fencing (women's epee and men's sabre) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Germany vs. Sweden (Group A men's handball) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Rugby (men's bronze final) | 1 p.m. | CNBC

New Zealand vs. USA (Group A men's soccer) | 1 p.m. | USA

Ukraine vs. Morocco (Group B men's soccer) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Israel vs. Paraguay (Group D men's soccer) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Surfing (men's round 1) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (featured matches) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (women's singles) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (men's and women's singles) | 1:10 p.m. | E! Network

Badminton (men's and women's singles, doubles) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

United States vs. Argentina (women's field hockey) | 1:30 p.m. | CNBC

Rugby (men's bronze, gold finals) | 1:45 p.m. | NBC

Boxing (women's light, men's middle) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Gymnastics (men's qualifying subdivision 3) | 2 p.m. | E! Network

Table tennis (men's and women's singles: round of 64) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Australia vs. China (Group A men's water polo) | 2:05 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Netherlands vs. France (Pool A women's field hockey) | 2:15 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Swimming (men's and women's 400m free finals) | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Greece vs. Canada (Group A men's basketball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Denmark vs. France (Group B men's handball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

France vs. Guinea (Group A men's soccer) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Japan vs. Mali (Group D men's soccer) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (men's singles first round) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Volleyball (Match 4 men's pool play) | 3 p.m. | USA

Greece vs. Canada (Group A men's basketball) | 3:15 p.m. | CNBC

Beach volleyball (Match 5: men's or women's pool play) | 4 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Equestrian (Eventing: dressage) | 4:30 p.m. | E! Network

Beach volleyball (match 6) | 5 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Boxing (women's bantam eliminations) | 5 p.m. | CNBC

Cycling (men's time trials) | 5 p.m. | NBC

Fencing (women's epee, men's sabre bronze/gold finals) | 5 p.m. | USA

Shooting (mixed team air rifle final) | 5:30 p.m. | CNBC

Surfing (women's round 1) | 5:45 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

United States vs. Greece (Women's water polo) | 6 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

Rugby (men's bronze, gold finals) | 7 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

Germany vs. Japan (Group B men's basketball) | 8 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

Primetime in Paris | 8 p.m. | NBC

Canoeing (slalom: men's canoe) | 9:30 p.m. | USA

Rowing (heats: double, quadruple) | 10:15 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

Beach volleyball (pool play) | 11 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

Watch the entirety of the 2024 Olympics on Peacock

