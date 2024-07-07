How to watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star game is a little over a week away with () members of the Texas Rangers preparing to play in the first all-star game hosted by the franchise since 1995.

How can fans watch the 94th Midsummer Classic?

When to watch

The game will air at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Where to watch

The game will air on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX website or app.

How to watch in-person

Tickets are on sale for the event on the MLB’s website beginning at $241 or third-party resellers like StubHub which start prices at $230.