How to watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game
The MLB All-Star game is a little over a week away with () members of the Texas Rangers preparing to play in the first all-star game hosted by the franchise since 1995.
How can fans watch the 94th Midsummer Classic?
When to watch
The game will air at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
Where to watch
The game will air on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX website or app.
How to watch in-person
Tickets are on sale for the event on the MLB’s website beginning at $241 or third-party resellers like StubHub which start prices at $230.