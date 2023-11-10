Watch the 2024 Grammy nominations live

The nominees will be unveiled via livestream on YouTube and the Grammys website.

Can you hear the music? The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards will soon be revealed.

YouTube and the Grammys website will both livestream the announcements starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, with a pre-show beginning at 10:45 a.m. ET/7:45 a.m. PT. Presenters will unveil the nominees over the course of 25 minutes.

A lineup of veteran musicians and rising stars — including Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Petras, "Weird Al" Yankovic, St. Vincent, Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, Amy Grant, Vince Gill, Arooj Aftab, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Cheryl Pawelski, and Judith Sherman — will announce the latest contenders. CBS Mornings cohosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil will also join the proceedings.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 on CBS and Paramount+

Albums eligible for the 66th Annual Grammys include Taylor Swift's Midnights, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, SZA's SOS, Luke Combs' Getting Old, Travis Scott's Utopia, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, Boygenius' The Record, and Barbie the Album (featuring artists including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and, of course, Ryan Gosling).

The winners will be revealed at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Watch the nominations at live.grammy.com or via YouTube at Youtube.com/recordingacademy.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.