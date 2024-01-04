How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Livestream Online

The 2024 Golden Globes are right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the star-studded event online, plus the full list of TV and movie nominees.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, kicks off at 8 pm ET on Sunday, Jan. 7th and will be televised on CBS and stream live on Paramount Plus. Going into Sunday’s event, HBO’s Succession leads the TV pack with nine total nods. Following behind, with five nominations apiece, are FX/Hulu’s The Bear and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, with the latter including a nod for Season 3 addition Meryl Streep.

The 2024 Globes also feature two new categories: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (with nominees culled from the year’s highest-earning and/or most-viewed films).

So if you want a virtual seat at the ceremony, keep scrolling to find out how you can livestream the 2024 Golden Globes online, even if you don’t have cable. Plus, we’ve got the full list of TV and film nominees.

How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Online: Paramount Plus

The best way to watch the ceremony online is by signing up for Paramount Plus. The 2024 Golden Globes will stream live on Paramount Plus, where it will then be available to watch on demand. The streamer does offer a seven-day free trial, so you can even watch the Golden Globes for free if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends. You can also keep your subscription to enjoy one of their two plans. For $5.99/month you can sign up for the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan, which does not include Showtime or your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via separate live feeds. Or, opt for the ad-free $11.99/month Paramount Plus With Showtime plan, which also includes your local live CBS station.

How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Online: Fubo TV

Fubo is another way to watch the Golden Globes online for free thanks to its seven-day free trial. Fubo’s Pro plan grants subscribers access to CBS in certain markets. For $74.99/month, you’ll also get access to over 175 other channels. More good news? You can cancel and change your subscription at any time, making Fubo an easy and low-commitment way for watching the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony online for free.

How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Online: Hulu + Live TV

The Hulu + Live TV subscription is the most expensive option for watching the Golden Globes without cable, ringing in at $76.99/month. With that being said, you get a lot of content with this bundle subscription. You gain access to the Hulu streaming library, CBS, ESPN+ and Disney+. This is a comprehensive packing for addressing all you cord-cutter needs.

When Are the 2024 Golden Globes? Date, Start Time

The Golden Globes start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Sunday, Jan. 7 and take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

2024 Golden Globes Host

As previously reported, comedian Jo Koy will emcee the ceremony. TV fans might recognize Koy as a recurring panelist on Chelsea Handler’s since-ended late-night series Chelsea Lately, but he has also headlined a number of stand-up comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. His most recent one, Live from the Los Angeles Forum, was released on Netflix in 2022. On the scripted side, Koy’s TV credits include episodes of Mr. Iglesias and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

2024 Golden Globe TV Nominees

Drama Series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie

All the Light We Cannot See

BEEF

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Female Actor in a Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Male Actor in a Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, BEEF

Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television (new category)

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I?

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

2024 Golden Globe Film Nominees

Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (new category)

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick 4

Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Female Actor in a Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Male Actor in a Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

