How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Livestream Online
The 2024 Golden Globes are right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the star-studded event online, plus the full list of TV and movie nominees.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, kicks off at 8 pm ET on Sunday, Jan. 7th and will be televised on CBS and stream live on Paramount Plus. Going into Sunday’s event, HBO’s Succession leads the TV pack with nine total nods. Following behind, with five nominations apiece, are FX/Hulu’s The Bear and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, with the latter including a nod for Season 3 addition Meryl Streep.
Watch Golden Globes on Paramount+
The 2024 Globes also feature two new categories: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (with nominees culled from the year’s highest-earning and/or most-viewed films).
So if you want a virtual seat at the ceremony, keep scrolling to find out how you can livestream the 2024 Golden Globes online, even if you don’t have cable. Plus, we’ve got the full list of TV and film nominees.
How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Online: Paramount Plus
The best way to watch the ceremony online is by signing up for Paramount Plus. The 2024 Golden Globes will stream live on Paramount Plus, where it will then be available to watch on demand. The streamer does offer a seven-day free trial, so you can even watch the Golden Globes for free if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends. You can also keep your subscription to enjoy one of their two plans. For $5.99/month you can sign up for the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan, which does not include Showtime or your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via separate live feeds. Or, opt for the ad-free $11.99/month Paramount Plus With Showtime plan, which also includes your local live CBS station.
Stream on Paramount+
How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Online: Fubo TV
Fubo is another way to watch the Golden Globes online for free thanks to its seven-day free trial. Fubo’s Pro plan grants subscribers access to CBS in certain markets. For $74.99/month, you’ll also get access to over 175 other channels. More good news? You can cancel and change your subscription at any time, making Fubo an easy and low-commitment way for watching the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony online for free.
Stream on Fubo TV
$0+
How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Online: Hulu + Live TV
The Hulu + Live TV subscription is the most expensive option for watching the Golden Globes without cable, ringing in at $76.99/month. With that being said, you get a lot of content with this bundle subscription. You gain access to the Hulu streaming library, CBS, ESPN+ and Disney+. This is a comprehensive packing for addressing all you cord-cutter needs.
Hulu + Live TV
$76.99/month
When Are the 2024 Golden Globes? Date, Start Time
The Golden Globes start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Sunday, Jan. 7 and take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
2024 Golden Globes Host
As previously reported, comedian Jo Koy will emcee the ceremony. TV fans might recognize Koy as a recurring panelist on Chelsea Handler’s since-ended late-night series Chelsea Lately, but he has also headlined a number of stand-up comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. His most recent one, Live from the Los Angeles Forum, was released on Netflix in 2022. On the scripted side, Koy’s TV credits include episodes of Mr. Iglesias and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.
2024 Golden Globe TV Nominees
Drama Series
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Musical or Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie
All the Light We Cannot See
BEEF
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Female Actor in a Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Male Actor in a Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, BEEF
Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Made-for-TV Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, BEEF
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television (new category)
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I?
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
2024 Golden Globe Film Nominees
Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (new category)
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick 4
Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Female Actor in a Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Male Actor in a Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
