How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes Tonight

The 2024 Golden Globes are almost here with a new owner and a new broadcast home.

The annual awards show will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+, as well as be available on the CBS app, as part of a new deal. The upcoming 81st ceremony will take place tonight in Los Angeles, and will air immediately following an NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader.

A precursor to the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes winners are deemed frontrunners for Oscars categories. The Golden Globes’ top category of Best Picture, Drama, which historically sets the stage for the Academy Awards’ Best Picture expectations, will close out the ceremony, with “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Oppenheimer,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives,” and “Zone of Interest” vying for the top title. Fellow buzzy films “Barbie,” “Poor Things,” and “May December” are recognized in the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy category.

Golden Globes-nominated actors like Ryan Gosling, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Lily Gladstone, Cailee Spaeny, Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, and more will walk the red carpet for the awards ceremony. Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the show, with Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh and Will Ferrell presenting.

“Barbie” has the most Golden Globes nominations, with nods in the Best Motion Picture, Comedy category along with Best Song in a Motion Picture, Margot Robbie for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Film, and Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor in a Film. “Oppenheimer” has the second most nominations with eight nods, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Screenplay, and acting nominations for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” each have seven nominations.

As for the TV side of things, “Succession” leads with nine nominations and dominates the acting categories.

The Golden Globes previously aired on NBC for decades. However, NBC opted for a one-year broadcast agreement in 2023 following the allegations of racism within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the voting board previously behind the awards show. As announced in August 2023, the HFPA shifted former President of the HFPA Helen Hoehne into the role of Golden Globes President specifically for the awards show. The HFPA formally dissolved two months earlier.

The 2024 Golden Globes airs live tonight from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA at 8 p.m ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Dick Clark Productions, which owns and produces the Golden Globes, is a Penske Media company. PMC is also IndieWire’s parent company.

