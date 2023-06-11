How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards and live pre-show (It's not as simple as you'd hope)

Sunday is Broadway's biggest night — but if you're hoping to watch the entire celebration, it won't be as simple as turning to CBS.

The 76th annual Tony Awards will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with new Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough and So Help Me Todd star Skylar Astin hosting The Tony Awards: Act One airing on Pluto TV. "What's Pluto TV?" you may be asking. Well, it's a free ad-supported TV service operated by Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS) and you can actually access it quite easily... though, again, watching Act One won't be so simple.

If you have a smart TV, you can download the Pluto TV app (or it may have come automatically installed) and then navigate to the "Reality" tab and search for the "Celebrity" channel. Or you can watch it through your web browser by going to pluto.tv and navigating to that same channel. (For convenience, we've done that work for you and you can just watch Act One at this link.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Act One is a 90-minute telecast, during which the trophies for some categories — including score, design, and orchestration — will be awarded. Snippets of those acceptance speeches will be shown during the official 76th annual Tony Awards, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Paramount+ and CBS. (So much easier!)

That three-hour portion of the ceremony will be hosted by Ariana DeBose and feature performances by the casts of nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot; Into The Woods, & Juliet; Kimberly Akimbo; New York, New York; Parade; Shucked; Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Adrianna Hicks in SOME LIKE IT HOT. Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin; Sweeney Todd on Broadway. Photos by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Shucked CR: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman

Marc J. Franklin; Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman (2) Adrianna Hicks, Josh Groban, and Alex Newell

In addition, the show will feature performances from 2022 Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango, the cast of Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise, Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, and a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: