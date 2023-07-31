How to watch 2023 PFL Playoffs 1: Who’s fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

The PFL’s playoffs kick off this week with 2023 PFL Playoffs 1, which features featherweights and light heavyweights.

Here’s how to watch 2023 PFL Playoffs 1, with a complete lineup and playoff breakdowns by division.

Broadcast and streaming info

PFL 6 Ceremonial weigh-ins at the Overtime Elite arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Matt Ferris / PFL).

2023 PFL Playoffs 1 takes place Friday at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

The prelims stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET.

Light heavyweight: Silveira vs. Flores

2023 PFL 4: Atlanta at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Josh Silveira (11-1) has the top seed in the four-man 205-pound playoff bracket thanks to a pair of first-round finishes in the regular season for 12 points. He was one of just three fighters across all six divisions to get the max 12 points in the regular season. He made the 2022 playoffs, but lost in the semifinals to Omari Akhmedov. He’ll take on No. 4 seed Ty Flores (13-4), who went 2-0 in the regular season, but missed weight against Dan Spohn and lost a point in the standings for it.

Light heavyweight: Hamlet vs. Kasanganay

2023 PFL 4: Atlanta at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Marthin Hamlet (12-4) and his 9 points from a 2-0 regular season will take on Impa Kasanganay (13-3), who got into the postseason despite just one regular season bout toward the standings. That fight was a late replacement second-round submission of Tim Caron. Hamlet was the 2021 runner-up to Antonio Carlos Jr.

Featherweight: Jenkins vs. Pinedo

Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

Top seed Bubba Jenkins (21-6) is no stranger to the PFL postseason. He made the four-man playoffs at featherweight in 2021, and again this past year, when he reached the final, where he was knocked out by $1 million winner Brendan Loughnane in the fourth round. In the 2022 regular season, he picked up 9 points from a decision over Chris Wade and a first-round submission of Sung Bin Jo. Now he takes on No. 4 Jesus Pinedo (21-6-1), who lost hisi first fight in the regular season, but got into the playoffs with 6 points from a 94-second knockout of defending champ Loughnane – who missed the playoffs.

Featherweight: Braga vs. Wade

Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo

The other 145-pound semifinal features No. 2 seed Gabriel Braga (11-0), who like Jenkins had 9 regular season points, against Wade (23-9) – who was outside the playoffs at No. 5 with 6 points, but got the call when No. 3 seed Movlid Khaybulaev pulled out with an injury.

Full fight card

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo – featherweight semifinal

Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores – light heavyweight semifinal

Gabriel Braga vs. Chris Wade – featherweight semifinal

Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay – light heavyweight semifinal

Keoni Diggs vs. Elvin Espinoza

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar

Lisa Mauldin vs. Desiree Yanez

Carson Hardman vs. Anthony Ivy

Ky Bennett vs. Chelsea Hackett

Chuck Campbell vs. Billy Elekana

