How to watch 2023 PFL 5: Who’s fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info
The second half of the PFL’s regular season continues this week with 2023 PFL 5, which features featherweights and light heavyweights in action for the second time this year.
Here’s how to watch PFL 5, with a complete lineup and breakdown by division.
Broadcast and streaming info
2023 PFL 5 takes place Thursday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.
The prelims stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main card simultaneously airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.
Heavyweight
Women's featherweights
Amber Leibrock sits in the driver’s seat as the leader of the women’s featherweight standings with 6 points, followed by Marina Mokhnatkina (5), Larissa Pacheco (3), and Evelyn Martins (3). Pacheco, who won last season’s women’s lightweight championship, could be in need of something big to secure a postseason berth. Former UFC standout Aspen Ladd heads into her second PFL appearance with no points and said she will have a sense of urgency in her fight with Karolina Sobek.
Full fight card
MAIN CARD (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)
Ante Delija vs. Maurice Greene
Amber Leibrock vs. Larissa Pacheco
Travell Miller vs. Biaggio Ali Walsh
Aspen Ladd vs. Karolina Sobek
Renan Ferreira vs. Matheus Scheffel
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.)
Yorgan De Castro vs. Denis Goltsov
Evelyn Martins vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
Danilo Marques vs. Marcelo Nunes
Julia Budd vs. Martina Jindrova
Yoko Higashi vs. Olena Kolesnyk
Patrick Brady vs. Jordan Heiderman
Denzel Freeman vs. Isaiah Pinson