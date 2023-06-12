How to watch 2023 PFL 5: Who’s fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

The second half of the PFL’s regular season continues this week with 2023 PFL 5, which features featherweights and light heavyweights in action for the second time this year.

Here’s how to watch PFL 5, with a complete lineup and breakdown by division.

Broadcast and streaming info

2023 PFL 5 takes place Thursday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

The prelims stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main card simultaneously airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

Heavyweight

Women's featherweights

Amber Leibrock sits in the driver’s seat as the leader of the women’s featherweight standings with 6 points, followed by Marina Mokhnatkina (5), Larissa Pacheco (3), and Evelyn Martins (3). Pacheco, who won last season’s women’s lightweight championship, could be in need of something big to secure a postseason berth. Former UFC standout Aspen Ladd heads into her second PFL appearance with no points and said she will have a sense of urgency in her fight with Karolina Sobek.

Full fight card

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija vs. Maurice Greene

Amber Leibrock vs. Larissa Pacheco

Travell Miller vs. Biaggio Ali Walsh

Aspen Ladd vs. Karolina Sobek

Renan Ferreira vs. Matheus Scheffel

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.)

Yorgan De Castro vs. Denis Goltsov

Evelyn Martins vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Danilo Marques vs. Marcelo Nunes

Julia Budd vs. Martina Jindrova

Yoko Higashi vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Patrick Brady vs. Jordan Heiderman

Denzel Freeman vs. Isaiah Pinson

