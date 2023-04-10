How to watch 2023 PFL 3: Who’s fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

The first half of the PFL’s regular season concludes this week with 2023 PFL 3, which features welterweights and lightweights in action for the first time this year.

Here’s how to watch PFL 3, with a complete lineup and breakdown by division.

Broadcast and streaming info

2023 PFL 3 takes place Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

The prelims simultaneously air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The main card streams on ESPN+ at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Welterweight

The card’s main event is in the welterweight division, with 2022 champion Sadibou Sy (13-6-2) taking on Jarrah Al-Silawi (18-4). Sy claimed the 170-pound title after going 4-0 last season, including a unanimous decision win over Dilano Taylor last November in the finals. Taylor (10-3) opens his 2023 campaign against undefeated Magomed Umalatov (12-0).

Lightweight

PFL 10: Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

A lightweight bout between 2022 champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier and UFC veteran Shane Burgos gets top billing on the ESPN-televised preliminary card. Aubin-Mercier (17-5), who’s on a six-fight winning streak since joining PFL, won the 155-pound title after going 4-0 last season, including a second-round knockout of Stevie Ray in the finals. Burgos (15-3) is making his PFL debut after signing with the promotion late last year. In addition, Ray (25-11) will take on Natan Schulte (23-5-1), while Clay Collard (21-10) welcomes Yamato Nishikawa (21-3-6) to the promotion.

Full fight card

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9:30 p.m, ET)

Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Ben Egli vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Stevie Ray vs. Natan Schulte

Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez

Shane Mitchell vs. Nayib Lopez

Ahmed Amir vs. Bruno Miranda

Brandon Jenkins vs. Zach Juusola

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos

Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Patrick Brady vs. Denis Goltsov

Carlos Leal vs. David Zawada

Dilano Taylor vs. Magomed Umalatov

