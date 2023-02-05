Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet livestream with EW and PEOPLE

The 65th Grammy Awards are officially here and we're giving you an all-access pass to this year's star-studded red carpet.

Ahead of the awards ceremony tonight, EW and PEOPLE have teamed up once again for PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The livestream event, which will be hosted by PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, will feature interviews with all of your favorite musical artists as they arrive at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena dressed in their Sunday best.

The festivities, which will be streamed above, start tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Viewers can also catch the action on EW and PEOPLE's YouTube channels, EW and PEOPLE's Twitter feeds, and EW and PEOPLE's Facebook pages.

Fresh off his departure from The Daily Show, comedian Trevor Noah is set to helm the Grammys for the third year in a row as its top nominees — Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, and Brandi Carlile — all go head-to-head for its coveted golden gramophones in a variety of categories including Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

The event will also feature performances from fellow nominees including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

The 65th Grammy Awards airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Listen to EW's predictions on who will win big this year on the Awardist podcast below.

