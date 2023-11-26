How To Watch The 2023 BET Soul Train Awards

Keke Palmer hosts tonight’s 2023 BET Soul Train Awards, the annual celebration of music featured on the long-running TV show.

BET, BET Her, VH1, Logo, and MTV2 will carry the show starting at 8 PM ET. VH1.com and Logo will carry the livestream and offer free 24-hour passes for new visitors.

Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead the nominees with nine apiece, with two different SZA tracks (Kill Bill and Snooze) up for Song of the Year honors. A full list of the 2023 nominees can be found on BET.com.

The show will honor T-Pain with the “Legend” Award, while Janelle Monáe will be given the “Spirt of Soul” honor. T-Pain, host Palmer, and Monáe will also perform at the 2023 show and will be joined by BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long, SWV, and BET Amplified artists Honey Bxbe and October London.

