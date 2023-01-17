How to watch ‘The 1619 Project’ on Hulu this month

The Hulu miniseries is based off the acclaimed essay and podcast series.

The 1619 Project, a six-part docu-series based on the Pulitizer Prize-winning New York Times essay and podcast series by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is coming to Hulu—and you’ll be able to watch it this month.

Co-produced by Oprah Winfrey, The 1619 Project on Hulu will expand the source material’s exploration of the impact of slavery on American life and culture.The 1619 Project premieres on Hulu on Thursday, January 26—here’s how to watch.

Where can you stream The 1619 Project?

You can stream The 1619 Project when it releases on Hulu in the United States. (Viewers in Latin America can stream The 1619 Project on Star+, and the docuseries can be viewed on Disney+ in all other territories.)

What is The 1619 Project about?

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones created 1619, an long-form journalism series and podcast produced by The New York Times that looked at the history of America through the lens of slavery starting in 1619—the year that marked the beginning of the African slave trade. The podcast addressed everything from America’s reliance on slaves for economic prosperity to the civil rights movement to the struggle for Black people to own land. The new Hulu series, The 1619 Project is hosted by Hannah-Jones and will expand on many of the themes that appeared in the podcast. Each episode of the six-part series will focus on a theme: “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice.” The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Hulu Thursday, January 26, and two additional episodes will be released each week on Thursdays.

How can you sign up for Hulu?

To start watching The 1619 Project, you can sign up for a basic Hulu account starting at $7.99/month or $79.99 for a year. If you want to watch Hulu without ads, the price increases to $14.99/month. Hulu also has a Live TV service that bundles their live-streaming TV service with Disney+ and ESPN+ that will allow you access to the content on all three platforms, which costs $69.99/month for an ad-supported bundle, and $82.99 for the ad-free plan.

