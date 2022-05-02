WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Chows Down On Florida Photographer’s Camera

An alligator tried to turn a Florida photographer’s camera into dinner.

Bobby Wummer nearly lost his GoPro camera while taking photographs in the Big Cypress National Preserve near the Everglades when a 12-foot alligator decided to sink its teeth into his equipment.

In a Facebook post, Wummer said he used a 12-foot extension pole to mount the GoPro in order to get a close-up shot of the gator.

He said he was positioned “well above him” when the gator suddenly lunged at the camera.

“As you can see I did get an EXTREME close up inside the gator’s mouth,” the photographer wrote on Facebook. “This was not done intentionally, I didn’t think that he would actually lunge up and bite down on the cam.”

Luckily, the massive reptile didn’t engage Wummer in a game of tug of war as that “probably would have been the end of (the) camera,” he said.

The pesky gator eventually let go. Wummer said his camera suffered only minor damage.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

