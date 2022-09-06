Watauga church preaching violence toward LGBTQ community faces second eviction this year

A Watagua church where the pastor called for gays to be executed is facing its second eviction in a year.

Stedfast Baptist Church lost its Hurst location in a strip shopping center at strip center at 700 W. Bedford Euless Road in February, after a Tarrant County judge ruled that the church violated its lease by making threats and creating dangerous nuisance.

According to filings in the Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Court No. 1, a nonjury trial is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Details outlining why Stedfast faces eviction weren’t available as court documents were not online.

Attorneys representing Stedfast and the building owner, Cider Property, did not return calls Tuesday morning seeking comment.

Stedfast, an independent fundamental Baptist church, moved to a shopping center at 6900 Denton Highway in May. Protesters have gathered outside church, which is listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In June, a preacher said during a sermon that gays “are worthy of death.” Also in June, pastor Jonathan Shelley told the Arlington City Council to revoke its Pride proclamation.

Shelley also praised the death of a spectator during a 2019 Pride parade in Florida after someone drove a truck through the crowd.

Shelley has said he is following what is written in Leviticus 20-13 when he speaks about violence against gays.