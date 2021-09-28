With a degree in fashion print from Central Saint Martins, Tokyo-based designer Wataru Tominaga creates original textiles using hand-drawn elements, which he manipulates via hand pleating. His latest offering incorporated a variety of colorful patterns paired with eye-catching solids.

Main message: Tominaga’s genderless silhouettes were casual and simple: hooded sweatshirts, short-sleeved shirts, loose shorts and relaxed-fit pants. He mixed maze-like geometric patterns with cartoon prints of dolphins and dinosaurs, and postcard-like photo prints with bold stripes. His palette consisted of bright yellow, orange, green and sky blue juxtaposed against white and navy blue.

More from WWD

The result: Tominaga presented a collection that was heavy on childlike innocence, in easy shapes that are likely to appeal to the youth of today. What it lacked in sartorial originality it made up for in whimsy.

Launch Gallery: Wataru Tominaga RTW Spring 2022

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.