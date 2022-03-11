Wastefulness costs West Ham again but last-16 tie on knife-edge against Europa League specialists

Jack Rosser
·4 min read
Wastefulness costs West Ham again but last-16 tie on knife-edge against Europa League specialists
It is far too soon to declare this tie over, and West Ham know exactly what they must do in order to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

David Moyes’s challenge to his players here in Andalusia last night was to step up and match the best sides in this competition, just as they have done domestically.

There could hardly have been a better side to measure up against, with Sevilla having won this competition a record six times. The Hammers rose to the task right until the final, crucial moment, when their finishing let them down.

As has been the case far too often in recent weeks, it was a tale of West Ham having the chances to bury their opponents but letting them pass before being unpicked themselves, this time by a smart set-piece free-kick to set up Munir El Haddadi for the only goal.

Nikola Vlasic, after just 10 minutes, was the worst offender, sending a timid header straight into the hands of Sevilla goalkeeper Bono after a well-worked set-piece of their own saw Declan Rice find the Croatian just five yards from goal.

Moyes had hammered home the message of how important it would be to take such chances, having watched on at Liverpool five days earlier as chance after chance was wasted.

West Ham are the fourth highest scorers in the Premier League this season, but have suddenly developed the jitters in front of goal.

“We had opportunities tonight,” said Moyes. “We did a lot of good things but Sevilla are a tough team, a very good team. We did enough for a draw, we had chances, but also Sevilla had some opportunities.

“The Vlasic chance was huge and [Manuel] Lanzini’s, too. It is a regular occurrence in the last few games. We have to turn the good chances into goals, because at the moment we are not finishing off after good work and effort and we need to take those chances.

“I think if you said we had not created chances I might have thought this was a problem but it is not. There were opportunities where we could have set other things up better, we could have made better chances, so that is something I need to push again this week.”

West Ham lacked the pace and clinical touch of the injured Jarrod Bowen but arrived at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to the good news that Declan Rice was fit to start after overcoming a bug and managing just one day’s training ahead of the tie.

There was another boost when Moyes, not long before kick-off, was told that Sevilla’s creative midfielder Ivan Rakitic had been withdrawn from the starting XI due to a “gastrointestinal problem” and replaced by Munir.

Sevilla were already without a number of key players, including former Tottenham man Erik Lamela, building a sense that there was an opening for West Ham, who remain well in this tie ahead of Thursday’s second-leg.

The Hammers had to ride their luck a touch as they settled into this level of European competition — their first-ever appearance at this stage of the Europa League.

Munir was twice allowed space in the box to aim at Alphonse Areola’s goal but fluffed his lines on both occasions, steering a header wide before sending a low effort to the left of the goal — two significant let-offs.

The Hammers found their feet and drove against the raucous crowd who dragged their side through this testing tie. The noise only stepped up when Michail Antonio fired into the side netting and Vlasic wasted his chance to silence the drums of the home support.

After a promising start to the second half, with Fornals and Lanzini driving forward but wasting possession, the cries of the Spanish support reached fever pitch and eventually broke the Hammers.

As almost every white shirt raced for the front post from Marcos Acuna’s free-kick, Munir stayed back and was again left standing alone in the penalty area, free to meet the cross with an almost perfect half-volley into the far corner.

West Ham had been undone by the finest of margins, but that is what counts at this level.

