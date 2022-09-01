Waste workers to return to work as first wave of strikes to end

Craig Paton
·1 min read
Disruption could return next week – and spread to schools if a deal is not struck (Lesley Martin/PA) (PA Wire)
Waste workers in authorities across Scotland will return to work on Thursday as the first wave of strike action ends.

Staff from the Unite, Unison and GMB unions walked out as part of a dispute over pay, but negotiations failed to reach an acceptable settlement for the unions.

Action coincided with a similar strike in Edinburgh that left the streets littered with rubbish during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

But the disruption is likely to return next week – and spread to schools – if a new offer is not accepted by the unions.

The strikes coincided with action in Edinburgh which left the streets littered with rubbish (Lesley Martin/PA) (PA Wire)
The latest offer, made by local authority body Cosla on Monday, was rejected as unions urged Cosla to make a flat-rate pay offer as opposed to one based on a percentage increase to current wages.

According to the Scottish Government, the deal included a payment of at least £1,925 for council staff, with those earning £20,000 receiving £2,000.

But Unite said the payment could be as low as £989 for some employees, with 85% receiving between £1,925 and £2,000, and any payment would not be recurring.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said all options in making more funding available amid the strikes have been “exhausted”.

With the latest offer being turned down, waste workers look set to be joined by school support staff, including cleaners, caterers, janitors and pupil support assistants in action set to take place next week.

Hundreds of schools will close as a result of the action across the country for three days.

