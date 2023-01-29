Waste not: Where Wegmans' fresh abundance goes when it's 'less than perfect'

Emily Barnes
·7 min read

On Saturday mornings, the parking lot at the Wegmans store in Geneseo, New York, is packed.

It's a busy scene replicated at most of the chain's locations across the East Coast: employees arriving for their morning shift, customers pulling out branded reusable bags for their weekly shopping trip, delivery truck drivers unloading crates of food at the back of the building.

There's another player in this scene, one that may go unnoticed to the casual Wegmans shopper. But their role is vital to the Wegmans' ecosystem.

Nicole Martin (left) of Livonia and her mother Ellen Rosenbarker of Honeoye, shop at Sent By Ravens Food Pantry in Livonia. They said they are thrilled with the quality and variety of goods available at the food pantry.
Nicole Martin (left) of Livonia and her mother Ellen Rosenbarker of Honeoye, shop at Sent By Ravens Food Pantry in Livonia. They said they are thrilled with the quality and variety of goods available at the food pantry.

 

The abundance awaiting shoppers every day — mounds of ruby red apples, cave-ripened cheeses in cloudy display cases and baskets filled with warm loaves of freshly made bread — operates on a tight time limit, and turnover happens quickly. The printed sell-by time on a prepared turkey sandwich approaches, the bags of lettuce at the back of the cooler haven't been purchased, a white sheet cake with frosted yellow flowers sits in the bakery display case not a moment too long.

There's still a place for the food Wegmans deems "less than perfect," and it's a responsibility the store takes an active role in at the back of the store, near the loading dock, where food pantry volunteers and local farmers gather each week to pick up the donation set aside for them.

It's where they'll find items like that unbought cake, along with loaves of bread, containers of pineapple and bags of salad mixes, all packed into cardboard boxes and ready to be taken to their next stop to continue Wegmans' role of feeding their community, just in a different way.

A glimpse into Wegmans' sustainability efforts: A 'holistic picture'

Partnering with local food pantries and farmers is part of Wegmans' three-pronged approach to sustainability: reducing waste to landfills, reducing emissions and carbon footprint and sustainable packaging. The effort has caught the attention of industry experts.

“Folks like Wegmans, they’re leading the pack in trying to reduce waste, reduce carbon footprint, reduce energy use in the store,” food marketing expert Phil Lempert said.

Currently, all 109 Wegmans stores are participating in Wegmans’ path to zero waste initiative. The company donated 19.6 million pounds of food in 2020, 27 million in 2021 and as of October 2022, they’ve already donated another 23 million.

 

“If it’s still safe and still edible for someone, it should not be going in the trash," said Wegmans sustainability manager Chris Foote, "it should not be going into a compost bin."

Foote has been working at Wegmans full time since 1997. Tracking how much inventory they bring in and the amount they sell goes into the food waste reduction process, he says, but maximizing donations has been the focal point in recent years.

“They really have a very holistic picture of the food world and want to be a great partner to farmers and ranchers as well as to shoppers,” Lempert said of Wegmans.

Where the Wegmans abundance goes

All Wegmans stores are working with food pantries and 30 locations, including Geneseo, are working with local farmers as part of their sustainability efforts. Sent By Ravens in Livonia, New York, is one of two or three food pantries the Geneseo Wegmans location donates to and store manager Dan Carnevale says it’s their largest.

When he started working with the company in 2006, they were mainly focused on donating bakery items and some produce. Bread and produce are still in the top three of what the pantry receives each week, but prepared meals have also become a welcome addition.

A line forms on a Saturday at the Sent By Ravens Food Pantry in Livonia. Many grocery and retail stores in the area donate food to local food pantries and farms in their communities.
A line forms on a Saturday at the Sent By Ravens Food Pantry in Livonia. Many grocery and retail stores in the area donate food to local food pantries and farms in their communities.

 

"It really is the most wonderful program and has really put food, so much food, on so many clients' plates," said Anne Ranieri, the pantry's director.

On a Saturday in December, several miles away from Wegmans' Geneseo store, a line forms outside the Sent By Ravens food pantry.

Wrapped in rain jackets and huddled under umbrellas, clients wait outside the doors of the cafeteria of the Livonia Central School District Administration building where the program is housed until Ranieri pushes the door open to welcome them in.

 

There's a stockpile of food from Wegmans in the pantry's kitchen: 12 boxes of produce, eight bakery boxes and two boxes filled with prepared meals. The smell of brewed coffee wafts through the air and dozens of Sent By Raven volunteers greet patrons as they pass through a long line to pick up food.

In October, Sent By Ravens served 507 households, including 610 adults, 479 children and 327 seniors through its pantry kitchen on Saturdays and deliveries. With inflation and the increasing price of food, Ranieri said they are seeing a demographic they have not seen before.

"Food insecurity doesn't mean 'I don't have any food in my house,'" she said. "It can mean that, but it also means 'I don't know when I'm going to have access to food next.'"

'Less than perfect' for customers, but just right for others

Brigid Cole, 9, feeds one of the families sheep with produce they got from Wegmans. Wegmans and other grocery and retailers donate leftover food to a variety of food pantries and local farmers.
Brigid Cole, 9, feeds one of the families sheep with produce they got from Wegmans. Wegmans and other grocery and retailers donate leftover food to a variety of food pantries and local farmers.

 

Down the road at a farm in Livonia, 9-year-old Brigid kneels down on the hay-covered barn floor, opens a bag of Wegmans branded salad mix and dumps its contents into a bucket. Asparagus is next, then the salad bowls.

A bowl of fruit is set outside while her mother, Belinda Cole, flings handfuls of grapes out to the chickens and her children step into the pig pen to offer some to their almost five-week-old pigs.

Farms like Cole's are the last stop for Wegmans' leftover food before heading to Natural Upcycling in Linwood, New York, to go through the process of anaerobic biodigestion, which Wegmans sustainability manager, Foote, says traps the methane food waste gives off as its broken down to be used as a source of energy. The produce they receive is what Foote calls “less than perfect.”

"For a small startup farm, I think it's an incredible resource," Cole said of Wegmans' donations. Cole runs the farm with her husband, Matt, and their three children, Finn, 11, Brigid and 7-year-old Nora.

Belinda Cole says the produce donated by several grocery stores has really helped on their Livonia farm run by she and her husband Matt and their three children.
Belinda Cole says the produce donated by several grocery stores has really helped on their Livonia farm run by she and her husband Matt and their three children.

 

Through the donation process, Cole's children have been able to contribute to the farm, form stronger connections with the animals and learn life skills.

"They spend literally all day out there opening packages, they call them 'yum yums,' and they fill bowls and they make 'pig salad,'" Cole said. "My kids have experienced and learned how to properly handle knives with fruit and produce."

Creating 'food stable communities' one Wegmans cake at a time

Ranieri believes Wegmans' donations, along with those the Sent By Ravens pantry gets from Foodlink, Panera Bread, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Palmyra and a nearby monastery, have helped create stability in the area.

"The community is great to us," Ranieri said. "What they've been able to do to create food stable communities is truly amazing because a food stable community will equate with a safer community."

Out in the rain on a Saturday morning, Sent By Ravens pantry volunteer Monte Hurd climbs up into a weathered white van parked near the road and turns the key in the ignition. It takes a few tries, but the engine stutters to life, and Hurd slowly guides the vehicle out onto the route he and other volunteers take every week at this time. The van bumbles down steep hills past family farms, murals featuring cows and eagles mid-flight and the wide views of state Route 20A on its way to Wegmans in Geneseo.

Monte Hurd, a volunteer loads a van with food donated by Wegmans to be taken back to the Sent By Ravens Food Pantry in Livonia. Many grocery and retail stores in the area donate food to local food pantries and farms in their communities.
Monte Hurd, a volunteer loads a van with food donated by Wegmans to be taken back to the Sent By Ravens Food Pantry in Livonia. Many grocery and retail stores in the area donate food to local food pantries and farms in their communities.

 

When he arrives, Hurd drives past the cars turning into the front parking lot and instead finds an empty spot by the loading dock at the back of the store. Just inside, his order awaits.

Pantry volunteers don't know what the store will have available for them until they arrive to pick it up. Today, Hurd finds a stack of cardboard boxes filled with leafy greens and two grocery carts, each with a mountain of bread piled high inside of them.

On top of one of those mountains, there's something else, a special treat this week: a white sheet cake, with yellow roses.

Follow Emily Barnes on Twitter @ByEmilyBarnes. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

  • WEGMANS AND THE WORLD

  • The USA TODAY Network is exploring how Wegmans is adapting to our changing world. We'll learn insights from Wegmans workers, sit in on a rare interview with top Wegmans leadership, dive deep into the chain's location decisions, visit one of the newest and most unlikely grocery store spots, find out how prepared foods get a second act, and learn the story behind the stores' iconic tote bags. Along the way, we'll reveal how Wegmans' business practices affect our communities, its workers and the environment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wegmans produce, meals receive second life in food pantries, farms

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n