Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market to Register 4.2% CAGR Growth as Growing Expenditures for The Advancement of Collection and Recycling Systems, The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Technical improvements in trash collection vehicles, the rising cost of electric trash collection vehicles, and an improved economy are creating profitable new chances for the waste or garbage collection vehicle market's growth.

Newark, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global waste or garbage collection vehicle market is expected to grow from USD 7.2 billion in 2021 to USD 10.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Various names for waste or garbage collecting vehicles are used across the world, including dustbin lorry, refuse truck, garbage truck, trash truck, rubbish truck, Belli vehicle, bin lorry, junk truck, and prohibit collection vehicle (RCV). These trucks gather the waste from highways, communities, and streets. Waste collection vehicles collect waste and transfer it to a waste treatment facility or landfill. The style of the car differs from one country to the next. These vehicles are available in some countries with separate closed compartments for dry and moist rubbish. Waste collection vans in several countries are outfitted with hydraulic systems for lifting and dumping the garbage. Another critical element likely to assist the target market's growth is the increasing technological innovation in garbage collecting trucks. Other factors predicted to drive worldwide market growth throughout the forecast period include an increase in the number of residences and home construction, as well as an increase in the number of industries throughout the world.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12787

Key players operating in the global waste or garbage collection vehicle market are AUTOCAR, LLC., EOW INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION & MANUFACTURING LLC, AMS Spa, GEP ECOTECH CO., LTD., AB NARPES TRA & METALL – NTM, EcoZeta S.r.l., FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Mecagil-Lebon, Environmental Solutions Group, Fratelli Mazzocchia Spa, Hidro-Mak, MS DORSE, TERBERG ROSROCA GROUP, Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd., Nord Engineering s.r.l. among others. To enhance their market position in the global waste or garbage collection vehicle market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• In order to maintain the environment clean, the Corporation of the City of Panaji purchased modern garbage collecting vehicles in January 2021.

The rear loaders segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 34%.

The loader type is divided into front loaders, automated side loaders [asl], rear loaders, grapple trucks, and pneumatic collection. The rear loaders segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 26% and market revenue of 1.8 billion. The rear-loading garbage truck is a familiar sight on the streets. The compaction cycle, which crushes the garbage against a steel plate placed right behind the cab, is the key to its efficiency. This eliminates waste liquids and air from the vehicle, allowing it to make fewer visits to the local landfill. Due to its teardrop-shaped form, a rear-loading dump truck is also an excellent solution for crowded metropolitan locations. There is a reduced chance of crashes and worker injuries. Furthermore, most rear loaders may be equipped with automated cart tippers, which reduces stress and pressure on sanitation workers.

The medium-duty vehicle segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 37.3%.

The vehicle type segment is divided into light-duty vehicle, heavy-duty vehicle, and medium-duty vehicle. The medium-duty vehicle segment led the market in 2021 with a market share of around 37.3% and a market revenue of 2.6 billion. Drivers favor medium-duty trash trucks for their purposes because of the short turning radius and excellent visibility, which is useful when their path necessitates them to traverse neighborhood streets.

The urban garbage treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market for waste or garbage collection vehicles market in 2021.

The application segment is divided into urban garbage treatment, industry, building, and mining. The urban garbage treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market with 35.23% and market revenue of 2.5 billion in 2021. When correctly exploited in productive waste-to-energy facilities, urban garbage provides a largely untapped supply of recyclable materials for manufacture, reusable commodities, and a source of both heat and power. This, along with the myriad health and environmental challenges generated by the consumption and disposal practices, must be tackled in order to help design the sustainable and liveable cities of the future.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12787

Regional Segment Analysis of the Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global waste or garbage collection vehicle market, with a market share of around 41.34% and 2.9 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Because of the region's dense population, there has been an increase in the number of initiatives to enhance municipal garbage sorting performance in nations such as China, India, and Singapore, as well as the establishment of control centers to track waste collection vehicles better. Also, as the population grows, so does public awareness of the significance of garbage collection in a secure environment. Furthermore, the country's rising infrastructure and industries, enormous population, and increased consumption and production of commodities are speeding worldwide market expansion.

About the report:

The global waste or garbage collection vehicle market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12787/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was