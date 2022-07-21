Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Report 2022-2032

Forecasts by Plant Status (Operational WtE Plants, Under Construction WtE Plants), by Technology (Direct Combustion (Mass Burn, RDF), Plasma Arc Gasification, Conventional Gasification, Pyrolysis WtE, Chemical Treatment, Biological Treatment), by End-use (Electricity Generation, Steam Exports, Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Syngas, Refuse-Derived fuel (RDF)) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309032/?utm_source=GNW

The Waste-to-Energy Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new country.

WtE Technologies Advances Enhances Plant Energy Generation

Hydrothermal Carbonisation (HTC) simulates the synthesis of ‘hydro-char,’ which has attributes similar to fossil fuels, by speeding up the slow process of geothermal conversion of wet waste using an acid catalyst at high pressure and heat. The major benefits of AD are the faster processing times and the same operating conditions needed to produce the same amount of energy. Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) is a waste-free WtE breakthrough developed in Germany. It’s said to be four times more efficient and cost less than AD.

Government Support For WtE Plant Development is Driving the Market Growth

The WTE market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a rate of over 15% annually by 2023, reaching a value of US$13.66 billion. This market is being used by commercial banks, multilateral development banks, financial sponsors, and private equity firms. Financial equity is less common in emerging regions, but increasingly common in developed areas such as Australia. In the region, public-private partnerships (PPPs) are a popular development method. According to Ananda Ram Bhaskar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Environmental Protection) and Director-General of Singapore’s National Environment Agency’s Environmental Protection Division, the NEA constructs WTE facilities both on its own and with private sector developers under a PPP structure (NEA).

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?
• How is the waste-to-energy market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the waste-to-energy market?
• How will each waste-to-energy submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?
• How will the market shares for each waste-to-energy submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?
• Will leading waste-to-energy markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• What are the waste-to-energy projects for these leading companies?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implications of waste-to-energy projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the waste-to-energy market?
• Where is the waste-to-energy market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the waste-to-energy market today, and over the next 10 years:
• Our 286-page report provides 160 tables and 156 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.
• It contains in-depth analysis of global, and national sales and growth.
• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the waste-to-energy market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising waste-to-energy prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Segments Covered in the Report

Global Waste to Energy Market Size Estimation
• Waste to Energy Cumulative CAPEX ($Mn)
• Waste to Energy Cumulative Capacity (MTPA)
• Waste to Energy Cumulative Total WtE Plants (Units)
• Waste to Energy Cumulative Total Energy Generation (MWe)

Market Segmentation by Plant Status
• Operational WtE Plants
• Under Construction WtE Plants

Market Segmentation by Technology
• Direct Combustion (Mass Burn and RDF)
• Plasma Arc Gasification
• Conventional Gasification
• Pyrolysis WtE
• Chemical Treatment
• Biological Treatment

Market Segmentation by End-Use
• Electricity Generation
• Steam Exports
• Combined Heat and Power (CHP)
• Syngas
• Refuse-Derived fuel (RDF)

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 10 leading national markets:

U.S.
• U.S. Market Outlook
• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

UK
• UK Market Outlook
• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

Germany
• Germany Market Outlook
• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

France
• France Market Outlook
• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

Switzerland
• Switzerland Market Outlook
• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

China
• China Market Outlook
• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

Japan
• Japan Market Outlook
• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

India
• India Market Outlook
• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

Singapore
• Singapore Market Outlook
• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

South Korea
• South Korea Market Outlook
• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

Rest of World
• Rest of World Market Outlook
• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)
• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)
• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)
• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)
• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status
• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)
• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Waste-to-Energy Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
• ATCO Power
• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
• Biffa plc
• China Everbright Environment Group Ltd,
• Covanta Holding Corporation
• EBARA Corporation
• Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA (FCC)
• Hera SpA
• Hitachi Zosen Corp
• Mostostal Warszawa SA
• Origin Energy Limited
• Renova Energia SA
• Suez SA
• Veolia Environnement SA

Overall world revenue for Waste-to-Energy Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$18,729 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How will the Waste-to-Energy Market, 2022 to 2032 report help you?

In summary, our 286-age report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Waste-to-Energy Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for energy generation, CAPEX, number of plants, technology, end-use, capacity and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Waste-to-Energy Market, 2022 to 2032 market in the US, Germany, France, UK, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and Singapore among other prominent economies.
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Waste-to-Energy Market, 2022 to 2032.



