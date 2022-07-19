Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market to Record a CAGR of 4.7%, Valuation to Reach US$ 456.4 Mn by the end of 2029 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

China Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market is expected to create a business opportunity of about US$ 69.8 Mn in between the assessment period Heat & Power segment is estimated to remain a key material in the global market of waste-derived pyrolysis oil. Is expected to account for about 53% of the global sales of waste-derived pyrolysis oil

NEWARK, Del, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waste-derived pyrolysis market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.7% over the coming years before reaching $330.8 million in 2022, according FMI's research team.


According to Future Market Insights, the increasing demand from several end-use industries has resulted in fluctuating oil prices in recent years. Oscillating oil prices have forced end users to look for alternative means to fulfil their fuel needs. Pyrolysis oil production utilises different types of waste to produce oil, which can be used as diesel, gasoline, and automotive fuel, among others.

Waste-derived pyrolysis oil contributes towards waste reduction, is an excellent fuel and energy source, and can be used to extract other petroleum products. As a result, the global waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is projected to reach a value close to US$ 500 million in a decade, expanding at a moderate compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029, Future Market Insights have stated.

Future Market Insights outlines key takeaways from its 'Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market' study:

  • The fast pyrolysis process is practiced on a larger scale by multiple manufacturers; hence, it is expected to sustain its prominence over the forecast period.

  • Biomass, as a source, is easier to crack, and is also a very popular raw material in regions such as Europe, East Asia, and South Asia.

  • The waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is still in its nascent stage; however, it holds a lot of promise. End uses such as heat & power for energy production through boilers, turbines, and engines are expected to hold higher market share over the forecast period.

  • Waste-derived pyrolysis oil also has prominent application in food aromas, plant protectors, or growth enhancers in the food flavouring segment.

  • East Asia, Europe, and North America are expected to be prominent regional markets over the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of tier II & III players in East Asia, and tier I players in Europe and North America.

Future Market Insights has stated that "Global players such as BASF SE, Honeywell UOP, Dow Inc., and ConocoPhillips, among others, have invested strategically in the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market in the recent past, which suggests that major manufactures are keeping tabs in the market as it holds a lot of potential in the coming future."

Market Landscape Moving Towards Fragmentation

The waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is fairly consolidated, as a few players have the capability of extensive R&D as well as production capacity. Key tier I manufacturers such as Agilyx, Inc., Enerkem, and Ensyn are opting for growth strategies such as collaborations, joint ventures, and other inorganic growth strategies, along with product development. However, the high emergence of new players is expected in the coming years, owing to the inexpensive set-up of pyrolysis units as well as yearly incrementing oil prices.

Waste-derived pyrolysis oil Market by Category

By Material:

  • Unrefined

  • Refined

    • Diesel

    • Petrol/Gasoline

    • Fuel oil

    • Others

By Pyrolysis Process:

  • Fast

  • Flash

  • Others

By Source:

  • Plastic

    • LDPE

    • HDPE

    • Polystyrene

    • Others

  • Rubber

  • Biomass

By End Use:

  • Heat & Power

    • Boilers

    • Gas Turbines

    • Diesel Engines

  • Automotive Fuel

  • Bio Refineries

  • Food Flavouring

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

What Does the Future Hold?

In the coming years, with the purchasing power of customers increasing in developing regions, the demand for waste-derived pyrolysis oil is also anticipated to rise. Demand for green technology, low carbon footprint, as well as cost-effective and energy-efficient materials from the heat & power generation industry is going to be a major driving force for the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market. Introduction of new applications such as food aromas and plant protection is knocking on the opportunity door for the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market, which is anticipated to experience steady growth.

Key Players - Fortum OyJ, Enerkem, Ensyn Corporation, Twence B.V., Agilyx Corporation, Green Fuel Nordic Corporation, Vadxx Energy LLC, Quantafuel AS, RESYNERGI, nexus FUELS, LLC, JBI Inc. (Plastic2Oil®)

Want to Know More?

Future Market Insights has published a market research report on the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market that contains global industry analysis of 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2029. The report provides insightful analysis of the waste-derived pyrolysis oil market through five different segments – fuel type, pyrolysis process, source, end use, and region. The waste-derived pyrolysis oil market report also talks about the demand trends of different types across industry verticals, a comprehensive list of service providers in the market, various projects around the world, and a detailed overview of the parent market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

– What is the current size of global waste-derived pyrolysis oil market?

– What is the Demand outlook of Waste-derived pyrolysis oil market?

– Which Material is expected to remain prominent in the Global Market of Waste-derived pyrolysis oil?

– Who are the top players in the Global Market of Waste-derived pyrolysis oil and what is their total share?

– How much Business Opportunities is expected to be created by China in the Waste-derived pyrolysis oil market?

