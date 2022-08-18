Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Waste Connections is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$15b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Waste Connections has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Commercial Services industry average of 9.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Waste Connections

roce

In the above chart we have measured Waste Connections' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 8.5%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 29% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Waste Connections thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Waste Connections' ROCE

To sum it up, Waste Connections has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 131% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Waste Connections can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Waste Connections and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here