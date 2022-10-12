How Wasps went from Premiership founding fathers to death in Coventry

Alex King and Lawrence Dallaglio celebrate after the Premiership Final between Gloucester and London Wasps - Getty Images

It was meant to be the start of a bold new era. Wasps hosted a crowd of 28,000 for their inaugural fixture in Coventry against London Irish back in December 2014, having two years earlier been narrowly saved from an HMRC winding-up petition when they owed around £2m.

In a bizarre case of history repeating itself, Wasps now once again face administration due to a winding-up petition from HMRC, once more owing around £2m. The main difference between now and 2012 is that instead of only owing HMRC, an unpaid £35m bond due to be repaid to investors who helped the club to become owners of the now 32,000-capacity Coventry Building Society Arena back in 2015 is currently hanging around the club's neck like a millstone.

For so long Wasps RFC were one of English rugby's juggernauts. Founded in 1866 as Hampstead Football Club before changing their name the following year, Wasps became the inaugural English champions of the professional era in 1997.

Renamed to London Wasps in 1999, a move from QPR's Loftus Road ground to High Wycombe sparked a remarkable period of dominance between 2002 and 2008, where they won four Premiership titles in six seasons along with two Heineken Cups, the Challenge Cup and Powergen Cup.

The Wasps team celebrate winning the 2004 Heineken Cup - Phil Shephard-Lewis

But as that success dried up, coinciding with the sale of the club by Chris Wright to Steve Hayes, so Wasps' struggles began. By 2011, Hayes wanted to sell, after failing to secure backing for a new stadium at Wycombe Air Park.

A dip in ticket sales at Adams Park combined with the club paying rent on both on that ground and their Acton training base, left Wasps with annual losses of around £3m. The stories of Dai Young, the club's then director of rugby, dipping into his own pockets to pay for medical tape have become the stuff of legend.

In September 2012 it took a consortium led by Ken Moss, the former Wasps player, to just about keep Wasps alive by paying off the £2m owed to HMRC when Wasps were mere minutes away from being wound up.

Even when that consortium then sold the club to Derek Richardson, a London-based Irish businessman who made his money in insurance, the following year Wasps remained in search of a long-term solution despite Richardson taking on the club's debts to the tune of £10m. Adams Park was an unsustainable home ground, given Wasps were only making 15p from every pound spent by supporters.

Coventry was viewed as the big solution, the chance for the club to retain all of their matchday revenue while also benefiting from the on-site hotel and casino, plus rent at the time from Coventry City FC.

Backed by Richardson, Wasps secured a deal worth £20m for a 250-year lease and 100 per cent of the stadium operating company in November 2014. Sums of £2.77m each were paid to the previous owners, Coventry City Council and the Alan Edward Higgs Charity, with Wasps also taking on an existing £14.4m loan to the stadium from the council plus a £1m downpayment.

Wasps supporters understandably objected to the move, with over 2,000 signing a petition expressing their outrage at the club moving away from the M25 and dropping the 'London' from their name as a result. Those complaints were addressed at the time by the Wasps captain James Haskell.

Wasps players celebrate winning the 2007 Heineken Cup - AFP

“I fully understand the unhappiness but once people are informed they’ll realise this is the only option, other than to cut the squad and get relegated,” Haskell said. “I’ve read the comments, I know some supporters would be happy with that if it meant staying around the capital but that’s madness, you just discount that. After all, some people find it easy to be negative on social media. We have fans following us all round the country because Wasps is a unique club. Anyway, I’m a bit sceptical about this whole ‘London’ thing, we haven’t played there for 12 years now.”

Quotes at the time from Young and Nick Eastwood, the club's chief executive, have aged painfully.

“Do you want your club to be around in 20-50 years time, or carry on as they are and probably go out of business in a year’s time?” Young said in 2014. Regarding how the move would generate additional revenue to sign top players, he added: "From my point of view, it means shopping at Marks & Spencer’s instead of Lidl."

How financially robust were Wasps expecting to be? “We anticipate having the highest turnover of all clubs in the Aviva Premiership. In Europe, only Toulouse will have bigger," Eastwood declared.

Future signings would include George Smith, Charles Piutau, Danny Cipriani and Kurtley Beale. Accounts up to June 2015 showed turnover rising from £6.5m in 2014 to £21.4m, a period which included the relocation from High Wycombe to Coventry.

Wasps repaid the previously mentioned loan to the stadium from the council after six months, through the launch of their bond scheme. Bondholders invested at least £2,000 each in April 2015, raising £35m, with the bond offering a fixed gross interest of 6.5 per cent a year until 2022, paid semi-annually.

Spectators look on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Wasps and Northampton Saints - Getty Images

How then did Wasps go from such a positive financial outlook on arriving in Coventry to the brink of administration?

A rare profit of £3.6m in June 2019 stemmed from CVC Capital's investment in Premiership Rugby, with Wasps receiving £12.5m combined with an increase in the valuation of shareholding in the league. Otherwise the club have made losses - £3.8m in 2017, £9.7m in 2018, £11.1m in 2020 and £7.4m in 2021 - with average attendances also falling well below five figures in the wake of the pandemic.

Bondholders should have been repaid in May, with one investor telling The Telegraph back in July: “I was absolutely furious that Wasps waited until the bond’s maturity date to say they could not give us back our money. It is totally inexcusable for [the issuer of] a seven-year bond to wait until its last day of trading.”

Further signs that the club's finances were struggling were evident in June, when Wasps asked for around £13m of public money from The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

The club also moved to a new training ground in Henley-in-Arden in 2021, where players and staff were informed in a meeting on Wednesday that the club were to "enter into administration in the coming days with a view to concluding deals shortly thereafter", as explained by a spokesperson for Wasps Holdings Limited.

Administration appears likely, raising the prospect of relegation along with Worcester, with the retention Wasps' lucrative ‘P share’, worth in excess of £9m, viewed as essential by any prospective buyers. With the debts to HMRC and bondholders, any investment made into the club will need to be sizable. A decade on from sitting on the brink of being wound up, Wasps find themselves again deep in financial strife.