Wasps have entered administration — what happens next?

Charles Richardson
·5 min read
How Wasps can yet avoid Premiership relegation and what happens next - GETTY IMAGES
How Wasps can yet avoid Premiership relegation and what happens next - GETTY IMAGES

Wasps have been plunged into administration, with 167 members of staff - including the entire playing squad - made redundant. Here, Telegraph Sport assesses the ongoing situation.

Will Wasps survive?

Only time will tell but in their current guise, no. On Monday, Andrew Sheridan and Raj Mittal, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP, were appointed as joint administrators of Wasps Holdings Limited, the holding company for Wasps Men, Wasps Ladies and Wasps Netball — all of whom ceased training.

A statement from Sheridan and Mittal said that they "remain in ongoing discussions with interested parties and are confident that a deal will be secured that will allow Wasps to continue”.

That provides hope that a takeover deal can be completed in order to resurrect the club but there is obviously no guarantee of that happening.

Former chief executive, Stephen Vaughan, told Sky Sports: "It's hard to say [whether there will be a takeover]. We've been on the market for a long time now so it isn't like this is a surprise to anybody. We're in genuine dialogue with people and having more conversations tomorrow and the day after. We really hope we can get the right people involved. If it's going to happen, we imagine there will be an announcement in the next three, four days."

Will Wasps be relegated to the Championship?

If we follow the precedent set in the case of Worcester Warriors, as well as the fact that Wasps are currently suspended from the Premiership, then the answer would be yes. However, there is hope among some of the front-runners for a takeover that the Rugby Football Union's “no-fault insolvency” clause could be invoked.

The clause states: “[The RFU] in its absolute discretion may reduce or waive in its entirety any sanction... where it is satisfied that the insolvency event would not have occurred but for... any epidemic or pandemic as categorised as such by the UK Government and/or the World Health Organisation”.

The club proving a “no-fault insolvency” is not a far-fetched conclusion considering how brutally the revenues of Premiership clubs were ravaged during the Covid pandemic. However, the £35 million of bonds were taken out in 2014, just after the move to the Coventry Building Society (then Ricoh) Arena, well before Covid existed.

Vaughan has also hinted that relegation might not be a foregone conclusion.

"We've been in dialogue with the RFU and Premiership Rugby in terms of relegation," he told Sky Sports. "They've been very good with us, very honest, they understand the situation. The difficulty the RFU faces is, I guess, the precedent that may set with other clubs. We are in dialogue with them now to see what we can possibly do."

Can they still play matches?

Although there had been slightly more optimism for Wasps based on historical precedent, with the entire squad being made redundant, they would have no players to fulfil fixtures.

Administration does not necessarily mean no rugby, however. Richmond went into voluntary administration in March of the 1998/99 season and yet still fulfilled their fixtures until the season's conclusion in May – including a mammoth 106-12 win over Bedford Blues.

What happens to their players?

With the news of redundancies, Wasps' players are now free agents and a mad scramble for their services might be ignited. Telegraph Sport reported last week how Wasps had already received enquiries from rival Premiership clubs for England internationals Joe Launchbury and Jack Willis. It is understood there is also plenty of interest in France for Wasps' players, too.

Premiership clubs could only sign Wasps' available players if they have space in the cap or are eligible to bring in injury cover, so France may end up being a more likely destination for members of the squad. Telegraph Sport reported last week, too, how Wasps and Worcester players forced to take up contracts overseas following their clubs' suspension from the Premiership will remain eligible for England selection ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup.

Will Wasps be liquidated like Worcester?

This cannot be ruled out but, considering the takeover options available, still seems unlikely. For liquidation, Wasps Holdings Limited would need to receive a winding-up petition from HMRC, which would then need to be made into an order further down the line – which would liquidate the company. However, that process takes time and no such petition has yet been issued by HMRC.

Furthermore, HMRC can consider delaying such a situation if the club's administrators can convince it that there is a credible plan for a takeover. So that HMRC can fully recoup their funds, it is, of course, in their interests to give Wasps as much time as possible for a takeover. Liquidation would hit the pockets of the taxpayer.

What about the women's and netball teams?

Thankfully, the Allianz Premier 15s does not start until November, with the league on a delayed start due to the women's World Cup in New Zealand. Hopefully, by then, a solution will have been found for the women's rugby team.

The administrators' statement said: “...discussions with Wasps FC, the amateur club aligned to the Wasps Women team to explore options that may allow the Wasps Women team to continue playing.”

The situation regarding the netball team is more nebulous. Their season begins in February but, if we are to take Monday’s statement at face value, then any professional players and coaches within that squad will also have been made redundant. No more information regarding the netball team was provided by the administrators.

Latest Stories

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Stampeders, Tiger-Cats clash in CFL game crucial to their playoff goals

    CALGARY — Playoff intrigue permeates Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With three games remaining in the CFL's regular season, the Stampeders and B.C. Lions (both 10-5) are neck and neck down the stretch for second in the West Division and the right to host the division semifinal. Hamilton (5-10) needs to get ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-10) to avoid losing an East Division playoff spot to a crossover team from the West. "It's not technica