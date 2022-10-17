Wasps have entered administration — what happens next?

How Wasps can yet avoid Premiership relegation and what happens next - GETTY IMAGES

Wasps have been plunged into administration, with 167 members of staff - including the entire playing squad - made redundant. Here, Telegraph Sport assesses the ongoing situation.

Will Wasps survive?

Only time will tell but in their current guise, no. On Monday, Andrew Sheridan and Raj Mittal, partners at specialist business advisory firm FRP, were appointed as joint administrators of Wasps Holdings Limited, the holding company for Wasps Men, Wasps Ladies and Wasps Netball — all of whom ceased training.

A statement from Sheridan and Mittal said that they "remain in ongoing discussions with interested parties and are confident that a deal will be secured that will allow Wasps to continue”.

That provides hope that a takeover deal can be completed in order to resurrect the club but there is obviously no guarantee of that happening.

Former chief executive, Stephen Vaughan, told Sky Sports: "It's hard to say [whether there will be a takeover]. We've been on the market for a long time now so it isn't like this is a surprise to anybody. We're in genuine dialogue with people and having more conversations tomorrow and the day after. We really hope we can get the right people involved. If it's going to happen, we imagine there will be an announcement in the next three, four days."

Will Wasps be relegated to the Championship?

If we follow the precedent set in the case of Worcester Warriors, as well as the fact that Wasps are currently suspended from the Premiership, then the answer would be yes. However, there is hope among some of the front-runners for a takeover that the Rugby Football Union's “no-fault insolvency” clause could be invoked.

The clause states: “[The RFU] in its absolute discretion may reduce or waive in its entirety any sanction... where it is satisfied that the insolvency event would not have occurred but for... any epidemic or pandemic as categorised as such by the UK Government and/or the World Health Organisation”.

The club proving a “no-fault insolvency” is not a far-fetched conclusion considering how brutally the revenues of Premiership clubs were ravaged during the Covid pandemic. However, the £35 million of bonds were taken out in 2014, just after the move to the Coventry Building Society (then Ricoh) Arena, well before Covid existed.

Story continues

Vaughan has also hinted that relegation might not be a foregone conclusion.

"We've been in dialogue with the RFU and Premiership Rugby in terms of relegation," he told Sky Sports. "They've been very good with us, very honest, they understand the situation. The difficulty the RFU faces is, I guess, the precedent that may set with other clubs. We are in dialogue with them now to see what we can possibly do."

Can they still play matches?

Although there had been slightly more optimism for Wasps based on historical precedent, with the entire squad being made redundant, they would have no players to fulfil fixtures.

Administration does not necessarily mean no rugby, however. Richmond went into voluntary administration in March of the 1998/99 season and yet still fulfilled their fixtures until the season's conclusion in May – including a mammoth 106-12 win over Bedford Blues.

What happens to their players?

With the news of redundancies, Wasps' players are now free agents and a mad scramble for their services might be ignited. Telegraph Sport reported last week how Wasps had already received enquiries from rival Premiership clubs for England internationals Joe Launchbury and Jack Willis. It is understood there is also plenty of interest in France for Wasps' players, too.

Premiership clubs could only sign Wasps' available players if they have space in the cap or are eligible to bring in injury cover, so France may end up being a more likely destination for members of the squad. Telegraph Sport reported last week, too, how Wasps and Worcester players forced to take up contracts overseas following their clubs' suspension from the Premiership will remain eligible for England selection ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup.

Will Wasps be liquidated like Worcester?

This cannot be ruled out but, considering the takeover options available, still seems unlikely. For liquidation, Wasps Holdings Limited would need to receive a winding-up petition from HMRC, which would then need to be made into an order further down the line – which would liquidate the company. However, that process takes time and no such petition has yet been issued by HMRC.

Furthermore, HMRC can consider delaying such a situation if the club's administrators can convince it that there is a credible plan for a takeover. So that HMRC can fully recoup their funds, it is, of course, in their interests to give Wasps as much time as possible for a takeover. Liquidation would hit the pockets of the taxpayer.

What about the women's and netball teams?

Thankfully, the Allianz Premier 15s does not start until November, with the league on a delayed start due to the women's World Cup in New Zealand. Hopefully, by then, a solution will have been found for the women's rugby team.

The administrators' statement said: “...discussions with Wasps FC, the amateur club aligned to the Wasps Women team to explore options that may allow the Wasps Women team to continue playing.”

The situation regarding the netball team is more nebulous. Their season begins in February but, if we are to take Monday’s statement at face value, then any professional players and coaches within that squad will also have been made redundant. No more information regarding the netball team was provided by the administrators.