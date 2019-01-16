Wasps sign ex-All Blacks World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa after Nathan Hughes and Willie le Roux exits

Wasps have signed Rugby World Cup-winning centre Malakai Fekitoa from French side Toulon, with the former New Zealand international expected to join the Premiership side ahead of the new season.

The 26-year-old scored eight tries in 24 appearances for the All Blacks, which included featuring in the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England as he helped Steve Hansen’s side to retain their world crown.

He remained in the international set-up until the end of the British and Irish Lions tour of 2017, when he decided to leave his homeland and pursue a lucrative move to France with Toulon, who he has represented for the last two years.

“I am very excited to make the move to the Ricoh Arena next season,” Fekitoa said after Wasps announced his signing on Wednesday.

“Wasps are a team that play an exciting brand of rugby and are very ambitious. Hopefully I can help them push forward and achieve silverware in the next few years.”

The news will be welcomed by fans who saw the club announce that both No 8 Nathan Hughes and full-back Willie le Roux will leave at the end of the season, with the former moving to Premiership rivals Bristol Bears on a three-year deal and the latter pursuing a move to Japan.

“Malakai is a world-class player with bags of talent,” added Wasps director of rugby Dai Young. “He’s a proven player at the top level and to bring someone of his calibre to Wasps is a massive coup for the club.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming him to the Ricoh in the summer where he will no doubt bring vital experience and know-how which will be of great benefit to some of our younger players.”

Wasps still hope to hang on to England back Elliott Daly, who has been strongly linked with a move to Saracens in the summer despite being under contract for another season, while they released prop Matt Mullan last week due to injury and saw Jake Cooper-Woolley agree a move to sale Sharks, leaving the squad in need of reinforcement ahead of the new campaign.