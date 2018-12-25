Wasps quintet, including Jimmy Gopperth and Ashley Johnson, sign new contracts at Ricoh Arena

Wasps quintet Jimmy Gopperth, Ashley Johnson, Tommy Taylor, Simon McIntyre and Ben Harris have agreed new contracts with the club.

New Zealand-born Gopperth arrived at the Ricoh Arena in 2015 and has scored 771 points in 78 appearances for the club, but has yet to appear this season as an ACL injury has seen him sidelined for four months.

Hooker Johnson has been with Wasps since 2012, scoring 38 tries in 175 games, while loosehead prop Harris joined the club ahead of the 2017/18 season and has gone on to play 65 times for Wasps.

Loosehead prop McIntyre joined the club from Sale in 20011 and has made 153 appearances over eight seasons.

Hooker Taylor is another Wasps player that made the switch from the Sharks and has turned out 41 times for the club.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young hopes the influence of Gopperth can help nurture the young talent in Coventry.

He told the club's official website: "Jimmy has been a remarkable performer for us over the last few seasons.

"It's been frustrating that we haven't been able to see him on the field this season but we can't wait to have him back and we're delighted he's signed a new deal.

"He brings a wealth of experience to the table and that is of huge benefit to some of the young guys coming through in the backline.

"We're thrilled that Ash has decided to extend his stay.

"He is one of the most reliable guys I've ever come across and he gives absolutely everything every time he pulls on the jersey.

"Ben has seized his opportunities with both hands and really impressed in the scrum, especially in recent months.

"He has got his head down and worked hard and has proved he has what it takes to perform at the top level."

Gopperth is determined to get back on the field and said: "It's been an amazing three years at the club and I've made so many lifelong friends around the place. It's become a home away from home for me.

Gopperth in action for Wasps last season (Getty Images)

"I still feel like I have an awful lot to offer the game. I want to help us drive forwards and push for more honours in the coming years.

"This season has been frustrating because of injury but I'm working hard to get back ahead of schedule as I just can't wait to get back out there at the Ricoh."

South African-born Johnson, who can also play at blindside flanker, added: "Wasps has become my home. My family and I love it here in Coventry and it was an easy choice to sign a new deal.

"This is a fantastic club which I've been part of for a while now and there are a lot of great people around the place.

"I want to help us push on and compete for the very top titles in both England and Europe."

Taylor said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my first couple of seasons at Wasps.

"We have everything we need with some of the best resources available to us as professional athletes and I feel like I can push on to reach the top of my game by staying here at Ricoh Arena.

"Hopefully I can be a part of something special here as we look to compete for honours on the domestic and European fronts in the near future."

