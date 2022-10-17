Wasps players all made redundant as club goes into administration

Charlie Morgan
·5 min read
Wasps players walk off the pitch after their defeat during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Wasps and Northampton Saints - David Rogers/Getty Images
Wasps have called for a change to Premiership Rugby's structure after the club entered into administration on Monday. Former chief executive Stephen Vaughan described the current structure with key decisions made by club owners as "just not right" while Wasps head coach Lee Blackett described the turn of events as "sickening".

Monday was labelled “a dark day for English rugby” and a “devastating” experience as Wasps Holdings was placed into administration, making 167 people redundant immediately, including the entire playing squad and coaching staff of the Gallagher Premiership side.

'To not be able to continue when people want to invest is difficult to deal with'

Vaughan, speaking to Sky Sports, called for the Premiership to run by a commissioner moving forward. "Currently the way it's set up, and it's no fault of Premiership Rugby, the owners of all the clubs get to make decisions on the other clubs, and that's just not right," Vaughan said.

"A bit like the NFL and NBA we'd have a commissioner, I think that would be essential, so decisions can be made for the greater good because for an amazing institution like Wasps with some really great, talented people here, to not be able to continue when there are people who want to invest but because of particular parts of governance and contracts don't allow that to happen, that's pretty difficult to deal with. Because it won't just be Wasps. It's Wasps today, Worcester a couple of weeks ago and it will be other clubs in the future. We need a strategic governance that allows the CEO of Premiership Rugby to make decisions."

Vaughan added that Wasps could cope with the prospect of relegation providing the club return with "some really good, solid, honest ownership, a great leadership team and the core group".

Regarding the prospect of a takeover, Vaughan stressed that the next few days were crucial. "We've been on the market for a long time now so it isn't like this is a surprise to anybody. We're in genuine dialogue with people and having more conversations tomorrow and the day after. We really hope we can get the right people involved. If it's going to happen, we imagine there will be an announcement in the next three, four days."

'A dark day for English rugby'

A statement in the early afternoon confirmed that Andrew Sheridan and Raj Mittal from FRP, a specialist business advisory, had been appointed as joint administrators of Wasps holdings, the holding company for both men’s and women’s rugby clubs as well as the netball team of the same name.

It was also announced that the company has ceased trading with immediate effect, although a small number of employees have been retained “to support with the orderly wind down of the company and the operation of the Coventry Building Society Arena”. The stadium is unaffected by the administration and will continue to trade as normal.

“This is a dark day for English rugby, and we know this will be devastating news for every Wasps player and member of staff, past players, sponsors, and their thousands of supporters throughout the world, and anyone who has ever been involved with this great club,” said Sheridan.



“Our immediate focus is on supporting those who have lost their jobs this morning. This will be an incredibly challenging time for every individual, and we will be assisting them in making claims to the redundancy payments service.

“The board and many others across the club have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to try and find a solution that would allow the club to move forward, and it is with great regret that there has been insufficient time to allow this to happen. However, we remain in ongoing discussions with interested parties and are confident that a deal will be secured that will allow Wasps to continue.”

Blackett: Seeing staff members react had been 'sickening'

Wasps are currently suspended from Premiership matches and their participation over the rest of the season would now appear to be in serious doubt, with relegation to the Championship likely unless they can prove that their insolvency has been caused directly by the Covid pandemic in an appeals process.

“We would like to thank the RFU and PRL for their support to date and we continue to engage closely with them as negotiations with interested parties continue,” continued the statement from Sheridan.  

“Of course, time remains of the essence, and we will be doing everything in our power to progress discussions with interested parties as quickly as possible, while fulfilling our statutory duties as administrators.

“This will include discussions with Wasps FC, the amateur club aligned to the Wasps Women team to explore options that may allow the Wasps Women team to continue playing.

“Despite the challenging and complex environment, we have been heartened by the supportive approach taken by all stakeholders to date and are confident that this will continue now that the business is in administration, with all focused on securing an outcome that is in the best interests of rugby and the wider community.”

Head coach Blackett said that seeing fellow staff members react to the news at the training ground felt “sickening”. “We were hopeful of positive news but this sad day has come,” he told Sky Sports News.

Leicester Tigers, meanwhile, announced that their fixture against Wasps, which had been set for Sunday afternoon, has been cancelled.

