Wasps handed sensational late lifeline

Wasps could be handed an incredible lifeline to prevent the club from becoming extinct, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

It is understood that discussions are taking place at a senior level within Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union about finding a process in which the club could be offered a ‘franchise’ place to return to the second tier of English rugby within the next five years.

Wasps, one of the most recognisable and successful brands in English club rugby, faced oblivion on Thursday night when the RFU board decided to withdraw the club’s licence to compete in the Championship next season, meaning the four-time English and two-time European champions would have to drop to the bottom of the league pyramid and start next season in Counties 4 Midlands West.

Chris Holland, who owns the club’s training ground and its intellectual property, had gained approval to play at Solihull Moors FC’s ground and was looking at leasing Worcester’s Sixways stadium as they attempted to secure funding for the club to play in the Championship next season.

It is understood the RFU also attempted to help the club secure funding, including introducing Holland to a potential investor and holding meetings to attempt to get the funding in place. But uncertainty about the future structure of the top two tiers and whether or not promotion and relegation would be retained proved to be a stumbling block.

The RFU rejected Wasps’ plea for a 10-day extension to confirm their funding arrangements but the decision was taken after the club were unable to provide assurances on several conditions, including the payment of their rugby creditors and the appointment of a director of rugby.

However, while the decision has devastated those who were attempting to revive the club, it now seems like the door will be left open for their return in “the medium term” as both PRL and the RFU see the Wasps brand and their supporter base as key to growing the success and status of a rebranded Championship.

With both the Premiership and Championship set to move to a franchise basis as part of the new professional game agreement with the RFU to be signed next year, Wasps could be offered the opportunity to apply for a franchise once the new leagues have “become established.”

“We need brands like Wasps and Worcester in the Championship and there must be a way in the medium term to bring them back more quickly by restructuring the championship to refranchise them in the right place in the country,” said one senior Premiership source.

Another senior source said: “We need strong brands to make Prem 2 viable.”

