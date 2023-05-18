Wasps demoted to bottom of English rugby's pyramid - Getty Images/David Rogers

Wasps have been demoted to the bottom of English rugby's league pyramid and will not compete in the Championship next season after the Rugby Football Union withdrew the club's licence on Thursday.

Wasps had been set a deadline by the RFU by which point the two-time European champions must have committed to the terms laid out when their licence to play in the Championship next season was first approved by the governing body in February.

Wasps, however, told the RFU that unless further finance was secured it could not meet these commitments and, therefore, could not recommit to participating in the Championship in 2023/24. The West Midlands club, which played out of Coventry's Ricoh Arena after moving from High Wycombe in 2014, will now have to restart from the bottom of the league pyramid.

"The RFU had worked with the club’s new owners to give the club the best chance of continuing in the league structure and recognises the effort the new owners have put in to try to make this happen," read a statement from English rugby's governing body. "However, the RFU Board decided that in order to give certainty to other clubs, the licence to continue to play is withdrawn."

Telegraph Sport understands that preparations are now under way to plan for a 12-team Championship next season, with 11 sides in the Gallagher Premiership and 23 competing in the Premiership Rugby Cup. The RFU has set London Irish a deadline of May 30 to prove it is on a sound financial footing - either with a takeover or otherwise - or the Exiles will be relegated from English rugby's top flight.

Earlier this month, Wasps owner Chris Holland had made a loan to new Worcester Warriors owners Atlas to help secure a lease to play Championship rugby at Sixways from next season onwards. With Thursday's news from the RFU, that plan is seemingly now dead in the water.

Holland is also the current owner of the club's state-of-the-art training ground in Henley-in-Arden, which is currently occupied by Birmingham City. The long-term future of that training facility remains to be seen, however.

RFU chief executive, Bill Sweeney, said: “This is not the outcome anyone in rugby wanted and all those involved with the club will be deeply disappointed. We have worked with the new owners for the past six months to try to ensure that a robust plan could be put in place for the club to continue to play in the Championship while players and staff could receive monies owed to them. “The RFU is working closely in partnership with Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players Association to ensure players are supported. We are also working together at pace to ensure the game emerges from this challenging time on a strong and sound financial footing.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.