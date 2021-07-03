Wasp infestation boom expected this summer, warn the experts

Photo credit: Sharon Vos-Arnold - Getty Images

Wasp season is almost upon us, with experts warning UK residents to prepare for an influx of the buzzing creatures as numbers are set to reach record highs in the coming weeks.

According to data gathered by JG Pest Control for Aviva Home Emergency, there were almost 13,000 wasp infestation incidents between April and October last year, with 54% of cases occurring in July and August. Summer is perfect for alfresco social occasions, but we may have to try harder to keep wasps at bay.

In fact, due to June's inconsistent weather, wasp numbers are on the up, with more expected to arrive as temperatures warm up.

"Wasp season typically begins around the end of June and peaks throughout July and August. The unsettled weather during June meant that wasp infestations appear to be slightly lower this year – which could mean an even bigger influx of incidents over the rest of the summer," says Sarah Applegate, Head of Risk for Aviva General Insurance.



"Wasps can be a worry to residents, so we'd urge people to take steps to avoid attracting them and be on their guard for any signs of an infestation. Where possible, people should avoid interaction with wasps and leave them alone."

If you do encounter a wasp infestation at home, it's important you take a safe and steady approach. While it's common to see a wasp when it's warm, continuous loud buzzing would suggest a hidden nest is on your property or in the loft (they are usually brown or grey in colour and can resemble a rugby ball or swirled balloon).

Once you have located the wasps nest, remember to keep your distance. It can be difficult to remove them on your own, so calling the experts for help is one of the safest steps.

If you don't have a nest but want to prepare, some of the ways you can prevent a wasps nest include:

Carrying out regular checks to check all the cracks and crevices on your property are sealed.

Keep bins on lids shut, while also emptying your compost heap as regularly as possible.

Don't leave out sugary drinks, especially during the summer months.

Installing insect screens on doors and windows to prevent wasps flying inside.

Purchasing wasp pots from your local DIY store.

