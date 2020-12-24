'I wasn't expected to be alive': Emotional Rush Limbaugh thanks listeners amid cancer battle

Rush Limbaugh is expressing "great gratitude" as he battles lung cancer.

The longtime conservative commentator, 69, opened his last radio broadcast of 2020 by giving thanks to "The Rush Limbaugh Show" listeners and supporters.

"I've had a year to really reflect on the things that really matter… the things that are completely relevant and important to me," Limbaugh said. "And all of you are in that large conglomeration of things that are very important to me."

Limbaugh said he "wasn't expected to be alive today."

"I wasn't expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December," he said. "And yet, here I am and today, got some problems, but I'm feeling pretty good today… God knows how important this program is for me today."

Limbaugh revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in February, a "terminal diagnosis" that multiple doctors confirmed in late January. The radio host said he was "shocked" by his "dire" illness, adding, "I’m Rush Limbaugh. I’m Mr. Big… I’m indestructible. It can’t be right, but it was."

"I can't be self-absorbed about it, when that is the tendency when you are told that you've got a due date," he said emotionally. "You have an expiration date. A lot of people never get told that, so they don't face life this way."

President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address in February.

"So many people have put me first in all of this," Limbaugh said. "I feel extremely fortunate and lucky. And because I’ve been able to outlive the diagnosis, I’ve been able to receive and hear and process some of the most wonderful, nice things about me that I might not have ever heard if I had not gotten sick."

Rush Limbaugh receives the Medal of Freedom from First Lady Melania Trump as President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington on Feb. 4, 2020.

Fighting tears, Limbaugh said he's "learned what love really is through this."

"My point in all of this today is gratitude," he said. "My point in all of this is to say thanks and tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still-beating heart."

Limbaugh gave a special shoutout to his wife Kathryn and family.

"It has helped me to see so much so clearly about the goodness in people and their decency," he said. "And it's confirmed so much about my instinctive beliefs about people."

Limbaugh is the leading conservative talk radio host, a star of the airwaves for more than three decades having gotten his start in the 1970s. According to Talkers, which tracks audience numbers for talk radio, Limbaugh is the most-listened to radio host in the country, with 15.5 million listeners tuning in weekly as of December 2019.

Contributing: Maria Puente

