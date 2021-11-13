It wasn’t easy, but NC State survived against Colgate. Here’s how the Wolfpack won

In its first full game without junior center Manny Bates, the N.C. State Wolfpack came out on top in a barn-burner against the Colgate Raiders, winning 77-74.

The victory was sealed at the end after redshirt sophomore Dereon Seabron drove aggressively to the basket and got fouled with the game tied at 74, making both free throws with 2.0 seconds left in the game. He led the way for N.C. State throughout the game with 21 points and 10 rebounds

Last year’s Patriot League champions came to PNC Arena looking to attack the Wolfpack from deep early in the game. The team didn’t make a two-point field goal until the 12:39 mark in the first half. Oliver Lynch-Daniels of Colgate shot a perfect 3-3 from downtown in the first half, leading the game with 11 points after 20 minutes.

The Raiders finished the game 12-26 from beyond the arc.

On the other end, N.C. State mostly looked inside for offense and did not take many three-pointers in the beginning of the game. In the half-court set, many of the team’s shots came from mid-range in the first half, beginning with Casey Morsell’s opening pull-up jumper. To mix it up, the guards drove inside for paint finishes. Sophomore guard Cam Hayes used his handle to get past Raider defenders and finish layups in traffic.

State held the lead for the majority of the half, leading by as many as ten, but Colgate wouldn’t go away and chipped at the lead the entire game, even leading in brief spurts in the second half.

The team relied on the offense of Seabron and Morsell throughout the game, but especially in the second half. Morsell finished with a game-high 22 points, as the team went through him down the stretch.

Freshman guard Terquavion Smith began to come alive for the Wolfpack in the second half. In his college debut on Tuesday, he scored 20 points off the bench but had a quiet first half on Saturday. He made timely shots for the Wolfpack with the game in the balance, including a fast break layup, a lead-taking three-pointer, and an impressive chase-down block on Lynch-Daniels.

Colgate’s Tucker Richardson tied the game up at 74 with about 11 seconds left, and Kevin Keatts’ squad called timeout at half court. Right after the small break, the team went to Seabron, who went full-speed to the rim to draw contact on a layup attempt. After a pair of free throws, the Wolfpack came out on time.