'There wasn’t a dry eye in the house': Local group gets national honour

A local not-for-profit received national recognition this weekend.

During the Canadian Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting in Calgary, Timmins-based Quilts for Survivors was presented with an Inclusive Growth Award. The honour recognizes businesses and chambers of commerce for working toward reconciliation, diversity, and inclusion.

Vanessa Genier, Quilts for Survivors founder, was at the presentation on Saturday and said it was a wonderful experience.

“I’m glad I went,” she said. “It was really awesome to be there and to be recognized in such a huge way because that’s the Canadian business community.”

After spending time at one of Quilts for Survivor's workshops, Timmins Chamber CAO Keitha Robson nominated the group for the award.

“We took a staff morning and volunteered in the shop with her, and she was very patient with our non-skills,” said Robson. “She was very sweet.”

The nomination was an obvious choice for Robson and her team.

“What says inclusion more than an actual tangible reconciliation organization,” said “She ships quilts coast to coast to coast, and we thought the Canadian Chamber would be a great way to recognize that effort nationally.”

Quilts for Survivors provides handmade quilts to residential school survivors, offering comfort and support on their healing journey.

The organization began with Genier’s want to do something after the discovery of 215 bodies at site of the Kamloops Residential School in 2021. It has grown to include quilters and supporters from all over the world.

Genier was surprised to see what kind of other companies were being honoured.

“These are fairly large organizations and they have a massive amount of people,” she said. “We’re a very small grassroots movement.”

The Inclusive Growth Award is presented to companies, chambers of commerce, and trade boards that have promoted and worked toward economic reconciliation, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in their organizations and business operations.

Other award recipients included Steven Vanloffeld, Founder & CEO, e-Supply Canada, the Newmarket Chamber of Commerce, Pfizer Canada, and Miller Thomson LLP.

This is the first time the award has been given.

The Quilts for Survivors’ travelling quilt was displayed at the event alongside the statues given to the award winners.

Genier was given time to speak about the traveling quilt and their work.

“I got a standing ovation, which I don’t think I’ve ever received,” she said. “I don’t do a lot of in-person presentations because we’re in Timmins. Everything is far away.”

“It’s a lot of time and money to go anywhere,” she added.

Robson said that the story of Quilts for Survivors and the work Genier has done touched the crowd in Calgary.

“When Vanessa’s video played, even the presenter was in tears and was having a hard time composing herself,” said Robson. “Vanessa gave a wonderful speech about the reason for her organization and the path forward. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Genier said that the emotional response was amazing to experience.

“One lady told me they probably won’t remember a lot from the conference because it’s information overload, but they’ll remember you because you made them feel,” she said. “That feeling they’ll carry with them.”

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce represents over 400 chambers of commerce and boards of trade and over 200,000 businesses of all sizes across the country.

Genier said, seeing the honourees and the steps the Canadian Chamber of Commerce is taking in recognizing the diversity, inclusion, and reconciliation work being done.

“It’s one thing to say things, but to see people actually acting on those things, is good,” said Genier.

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com