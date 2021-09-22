‘Wasn’t Bourbon Longer?’ Twitter Suspects as Biscuit Size Reduces

Years of experience has shown us that Twitter can be a place for anything and everything; right from discussing global politics to local issues, or even a place where some of the greatest memes have been conceived, Twitter is a platform where all discussions, no matter how random, can take place.

Adding to the incident is an entire conversation that recently happened on desi Twitter about the size of Parle's Bourbon biscuit and how it used to be longer. Food journalist Vir Sanghvi got the ball rolling first by tweeting about the size of the biscuits and wrote, "Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn’t Bourbon biscuits used to be longer? ⁦@BritanniaIndLtd"

He even tweeted a picture of the biscuit. Check it out here:

Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn’t Bourbon biscuits used to be longer?

⁦@BritanniaIndLtd⁩ pic.twitter.com/pce4rPcfMm — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 20, 2021

This led to a lot of discussion where a few other people also agreed that the biscuit had changed not only in size, but in flavour and quality also. Some spoke about the other biscuits they loved that were discontinued and asked Britannia to bring them back.

Politician Mahua Moitra also agreed with Sanghvi and wrote, "I agree Vir! But what has upset me so much are that my childhood favourite Orange Cream is no longer availablr- the repackaged Treat is not even close :-( please @BritanniaIndLtd bring them back."

Another user wrote, "They were longer and tastier. The current version is absolutely tasteless."

One other person wrote, "Nothing in this country is the same anymore! Coming to Bourbon, their size is indeed smaller, sugar sprinkles are less and the cream layer is less plus the taste has changed. I wish they could reintroduce Delite and Coconut Crunchies as well."

Story continues

Britannia also replied to Sanghvi's original tweet and assured him that the recipe or size hadn't changed since the past six years.

To this, Sanghvi wrote that the size hadn't been changed in the past 6 years, but it definitely did before that.

According to biscuit nerds @BritanniaIndLtd changed the size of the Bourbon biscuit in 2014.

That’s how they can assure us that it hasn’t got smaller over the last six years

It got smaller seven years ago. https://t.co/3Dsba07o20 — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 21, 2021

We totally agree with this! Changing something so close to our hearts is not fair, but this conversation definitely gave us a wave of nostalgia.

Also Read: Twitter Divided Over Alia Bhatt's Manyavar Ad Replacing Kanyadan With #Kanyamaan

. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.26,964 Fresh COVID Cases in India; Active Cases at 3,01,989, Lowest in 186 Days‘Wasn’t Bourbon Longer?’ Twitter Suspects as Biscuit Size Reduces . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.