WashTheHate Aims to Uplift the Asian Community and Combat Racism During Coronavirus Pandemic

As racist attacks against Asians across the globe continue to rise as the threat of COVID-19 grows, concerned citizens have been speaking out against xenophobic rhetoric and are looking for ways to support Asian communities.

Celebrities — like The Real‘s Jeannie Mai and Westworld actor Leonardo Nam — have publicly denounced hate-fueled language and behavior. They’re also encouraging people to focus on unifying and supporting each other as the United States surpasses China and Italy with the most confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide with more than 85,000.

RELATED: Racist Attacks Against Asians Continue to Rise as the Coronavirus Threat Grows

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stars have also teamed up with IW Group, an Asian-American communications agency, to launch #WashTheHate: a social media campaign designed to raise awareness about anti-Asian bigotry amid the viral outbreak. The campaign launched last week and features celebrities washing their hands while sharing stories about how COVID-19 has personally affected their lives.

Here are the stars who are sharing their stories:

Actor Tzi Ma

Actress Celia Au

There are serious concerns in the Asian American community about scapegoating and becoming the targets of misplaced fear and anger. Come join me and post a video to #WashTheHate. Let’s not discriminate and we can overcome Covid-19 together! 💪 pic.twitter.com/xk1WLezcBn — Celia Au (@ItsCeliaAu) March 17, 2020

Actor Maulik Pancholy

Story continues

RELATED: Jeannie Mai Condemns Coronavirus Racism: ‘Hate Will Get You Sick Even if the Virus Doesn’t’

Actress Catherine Haena Kim

“And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal.” - Kitty O’Meara 🌎❤️#washthehate #inthistogether #flattenthecurve @WashTheHate pic.twitter.com/W4HaGRlEUu — Catherine Haena Kim (@catherinehkim) March 24, 2020

YouTuber Marlin Chan

Boba Guys Co-Founder Andrew Chau

RELATED: Westworld‘s Leonardo Nam Denounces Coronavirus Racism: ‘COVID-19 Doesn’t Care What You Look Like’

Actor Osric Chau

Fashion brand Opening Ceremony Founder Carol Lim

Musician AJ Rafael

Uncertainty and fear around the coronavirus pandemic are breeding acts of discrimination and violence against individuals of Asian descent. Let’s #WashTheHate together. Share your story and learn more at https://t.co/VJ6FGGyc61 @WashTheHate pic.twitter.com/5n7qSqMMye — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) March 18, 2020

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.