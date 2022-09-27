‘A washout.’ Hurricane Ian forecast to dump heavy rains on Charlotte area this weekend

Hurricane Ian could dump heavy rains on the Charlotte area despite weakening to at least a tropical depression by its arrival in the Carolinas this weekend, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday.

“Saturday is essentially going to be a washout,” meteorologist Justin Lane in the NWS Greer, South Carolina, office, told The Charlotte Observer just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Parts of the Charlotte area could see roughly 4 to 6 inches of rain over two days, Lane said. Some areas could flood, although showers will spread out over 48 hours, and the region has been dry, Lane said. That reduces the flooding threat, he said.

Upstate South Carolina and the North Carolina foothills could see similar amounts of rain as metro Charlotte — which includes Rock Hill — while even more rain could dump on parts of the Carolinas mountains, Lane said. Landslides are possible in the mountains, he said.

Concerns over Ian prompted American Airlines on Monday to issue a travel alert for 20 airports in Florida and the western Caribbean. That means passengers can rebook without change fees, if Ian curtails their travel plans, according to the airline.

American is the dominant airline at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Delta Air Lines, United and Southwest also issued travel waivers for many Florida-bound passengers.

Ian’s outer bands are forecast to reach the Carolinas after nightfall Friday, with rain persisting throughout Saturday, Lane said.

“Confidence is increasing that windy conditions and heavy rainfall may impact the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia, mainly late Friday through Saturday, but there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and timing of this system,” according to a bulletin by the NWS Greer office just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm could weaken to “extra-tropical” status by its arrival in the Carolinas, Lane said, meaning far less intense winds than a tropical depression. Tropical depressions carry winds less than 39 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Ian was “battering western Cuba with high winds and life-threatening storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

