Washington's 28 lead Southeast Missouri State over Kansas City 80-59

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Tedrick Washington Jr.'s 28 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Kansas City 80-59 on Saturday night.

Washington added five rebounds for the Redhawks (3-4). Brendan Terry added 14 points and six rebounds. Troy Cole Jr. finished with 13 points.

The Kangaroos (4-5) were led by Anderson Kopp, who posted 27 points. UMKC also got 10 points and two blocks from Davontae Hall. Melvyn Ebonkoli also recorded six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press