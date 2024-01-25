Washington Wizards move head coach Wes Unseld Jr. to front office advisory role

The Washington Wizards removed Wes Unseld Jr. as head coach and moved him to a front office advisory role, the team said in a news release early Thursday morning.

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team," Wizards president Michael Winger said in a statement. "Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community."

The Wizards, who are undergoing a rebuild under Winger and general manager Will Dawkins, said the team will name an interim coach later Thursday and search for full-time replacement in the season. Joseph Blair, David Vanterpool and Mike Miller are among the assistants on staff who could fill the interim role.

Former Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was 77-130 in 2½ seasons with Washington.

Washington is 7-36 and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. It lost to Minnesota 118-107 Wednesday. The Wizards have lost nine of their past 10 games, including five consecutive games, and are 25th offensively and 29th defensively.

This was Unseld Jr.’s first job as a head coach, coming from Denver as a respected assistant. He was 77-130 in 2½ seasons with Washington.

"I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards," said Unseld Jr. "I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization’s continued progress."

Unseld is the son former of Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld Sr. who was a player, coach and executive for Washington.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Wizards move Wes Unseld Jr. from coach to advisory role