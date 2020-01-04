Isaiah Thomas ejected after just 90 seconds for making contact with official

Isaiah Thomas didn’t last long on Friday night.

In fact, he was in the game for less than two minutes.

The Washington Wizards guard was ejected from their 122-103 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers just 88 seconds in after making contact with an official.

Thomas, who had caught a pass on the wing, suddenly found himself double-teamed by Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard. As he was fighting out, he made contact with official Marat Kogut on the sidelines and pushed him into a fan sitting courtside at Capital One Arena.

He was quickly hit with a technical foul and ejected.

While he may not have hit Kogut on purpose, he did make significant contact with an official. That call was reviewed and upheld, despite Thomas’ objections.

“He made physical contact with the referee,” official Mark Ayotte said, via Chase Hughes of NBCS Washington. “It was definitely just a push during the dead ball contact with the referee.”

Thomas had two points and one turnover before he was thrown out.

The 30-year-old is averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 assists so far this season, his first with the Wizards. He is coming off a two-game suspension last month for confronting two fans in the stands who were repeatedly heckling him, too.

Thomas’ departure didn’t fair well for the Wizards, either. Though they held steady in the first half, Washington quickly fell into a 16-point hole in the third quarter. From there, Portland cruised to the 19-point win to snap its five-game losing skid.

Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 35 points, shooting 10-of-20 from the field. C.J. McCollum added 24 points, and Hassan Whiteside finished with a double-double with 23 points and 21 rebounds. Jordan McRae led Washington with 35 points off the bench.

