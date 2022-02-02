Wizards' Bradley Beal out at least a week with left wrist sprain

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss at least another week with a left wrist sprain, the team announced.

Beal, who injured his wrist on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, met with a specialist on Tuesday. He will be evaluated again next week.

Injury update: Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.



He will miss the team’s next four games, beginning tonight in Milwaukee, and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 1, 2022

The Wizards had already announced that Beal wouldn’t play Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks or on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He will now miss at least four games, adding Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns and Monday’s against the Miami Heat.

Beal went down in the third quarter of their 115-95 loss to the Grizzlies after he tried to take a charge against Jaren Jackson Jr. and landed directly on his left wrist as he fell. Beal stayed in the game, but finished with just nine points while shooting 2-of-11 from the field.

Beal has averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game this season, his 10th with the Wizards. The 28-year-old is in the first year of a two-year, $70 million deal with the team.

The Wizards have lost five straight headed into Tuesday’s game in Milwaukee, and six of their last eight.