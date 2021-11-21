Washington visits Seattle after Sheary's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (11-2-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-12-1, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +109, Capitals -131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Seattle Kraken after Conor Sheary scored two goals in the Capitals' 4-0 win over the Sharks.

The Kraken have gone 3-6-0 in home games. Seattle ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Jordan Eberle with nine.

The Capitals are 6-1-2 in road games. Washington is sixth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 14.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eberle has 14 total points for the Kraken, nine goals and five assists. Jaden Schwartz has 10 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 29 points, scoring 14 goals and registering 15 assists. Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-8-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .846 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press