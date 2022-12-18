Washington visits Los Angeles on 9-game road slide

Washington Wizards (11-19, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-16, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Los Angeles looking to stop its nine-game road slide.

The Lakers are 7-7 in home games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league with 17.3 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.9.

The Wizards are 3-12 on the road. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 6.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 130-119 in the last matchup on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Anthony Davis is averaging 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Monte Morris is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.4 points, seven rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 121.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 113.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES:

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

