Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.56

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 6th of January to $0.56, which will be 3.7% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.54. This takes the dividend yield to 4.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Washington Trust Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Washington Trust Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Washington Trust Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 50%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.2%. The future payout ratio could be 47% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Washington Trust Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.92 total annually to $2.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See Washington Trust Bancorp's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Washington Trust Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 8.5% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Washington Trust Bancorp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

