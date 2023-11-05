Washington takes on Philadelphia, looks to halt 3-game skid

Washington Wizards (1-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to break its three-game slide with a victory against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia went 54-28 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2022-23 season. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game last season, 47.7 in the paint, 17.7 off of turnovers and 14.7 on fast breaks.

Washington finished 35-47 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Wizards averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 17.6 on free throws and 33.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: 76ers: Nicolas Batum: day to day (personal).

Wizards: Corey Kispert: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press